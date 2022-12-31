Iveric Bio: ACP Advances As GATHER Results Continue To Impress

Mar. 23, 2023 2:37 PM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)
Capital Connoisseur profile picture
Capital Connoisseur
24 Followers

Summary

  • Iveric Bio has a promising pipeline of products, including its complement C5 inhibitor, avacincaptad pegol (ACP), which has achieved impressive results in phase 3 clinical trials.
  • The company's recent post-hoc analysis from its GATHER clinical trial program signals up to a 59% reduction in vision loss with ACP compared to sham treatment.
  • The market's current valuation of Iveric Bio may be short-sighted, given the company's innovative pipeline and potential for future growth.

Optometrist with patient

Bill Oxford

Iveric Bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel treatments for retinal diseases, with a focus on Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). With a pipeline of promising drug candidates, Iveric Bio has made significant progress toward delivering much-needed treatments

research & development

ycharts.com

Pipeline

investors.ivericbio.com

GATHER results

investors.ivericbio.com

GA prevalence

investors.ivericbio.com

This article was written by

Capital Connoisseur profile picture
Capital Connoisseur
24 Followers
I am an investor specializing in the consumer products sector with a focus on identifying companies that offer a unique combination of strong brand recognition, solid financials, and growth potential. I have a keen eye for consumer trends and an in-depth understanding of the industry, which has helped me to identify profitable investment opportunities in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.