CAF: A Discounted Play On The China Reopening Theme

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • The actively managed Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has generally outperformed its benchmarks on an NAV basis.
  • With the China reopening underway and monetary easing policies driving a strong credit impulse, the post-COVID A-share rally likely still has legs.
  • CAF is pricey but at the current NAV discount, the fund is worth considering for investors looking to play the reopening theme.
China Economy Improves and Returns to Normal After Crisis

ronniechua

The strong economic data coming out of China this year has reinforced the reopening theme; thus, it was somewhat surprising that the government lowered its GDP target at this month's National People Congress (NPC) meeting. Also missing this year was a major state-level fiscal stimulus, particularly

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.91K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.