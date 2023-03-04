ronniechua

The strong economic data coming out of China this year has reinforced the reopening theme; thus, it was somewhat surprising that the government lowered its GDP target at this month's National People Congress (NPC) meeting. Also missing this year was a major state-level fiscal stimulus, particularly in infrastructure, which had typically been the go-to growth driver in prior years. But there was encouraging progress on organizational reform, with all financial regulatory functions now consolidated under a newly empowered financial regulator, likely ahead of a large-scale developer and local government financing vehicle (LGFV) debt restructuring effort. Investors shouldn't lose sight of the fact that a reopening-driven recovery is underway either; assuming the current momentum continues throughout the year, there remains ample upside to the conservative GDP growth target. The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) is a pricey way to play the reopening, but with the discount to its underlying net asset value (NAV) at multi-year highs and a buyback program in place, the fund is worth a look.

Actively Managed Chinese A-Share Vehicle at a Price

The US-listed Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks to achieve capital growth by investing in the A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. Managed by portfolio managers Leon Sun (lead portfolio manager of Morgan Stanley's China strategies) and Amay Hattangadi (co-lead portfolio manager of Morgan Stanley's emerging market core strategies), the fund uses integrated top-down and bottom-up analyses to build its securities portfolio. The ETF held ~$376m of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 1.7% expense ratio (on a gross and net basis). As this is an actively managed fund, most of the expense goes toward the fund manager's 1.5% management fee, making it one of the less cost-effective vehicles for US investors to access China-listed equities. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

Per its latest disclosures, the fund's assets are spread out across a relatively concentrated portfolio comprising 31 holdings. While no single-stock weightage exceeds 8%, the fund has allocated ~9% of its portfolio to cash. The sector allocation shows the manager's preference for defensive, cash-generative areas like banks at 27.2%, with household durables also contributing significantly at 10.4%. No other sector allocation crosses the 10% threshold.

Leading the single-stock allocation is Maotai baijiu (a distilled Chinese spirit) producer and distributor, Kweichow Moutai, contributing 7.6% of the portfolio. Key bank holdings include leading commercial bank China Merchants Bank (OTCPK:CIHKY) at 7.0% and state-owned commercial banking giant Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBY) at 6.8%. The consumer durables allocation is led by major appliance manufacturer Gree Electric at 6.2%, while the 'independent power producers & energy traders' allocation largely comprises utility company China Yangtze Power at 5.7%. In total, the top ten holdings account for ~ 57% of the overall portfolio.

On a YTD basis, the fund has declined by 0.2% but has compounded at an impressive ~7% rate in NAV terms over the last decade. Fund performance has been volatile, with last year seeing a 26.2% decline in NAV, though the fund still came out ahead of its benchmark MSCI China A Onshore Index. While the manager has compounded the fund's NAV ahead of its benchmark across short and long timelines, the return in market price terms has been disappointing due to the persistent NAV discount (currently at an unusually wide 17.3%). Case in point - on a one and ten-year basis, the fund has delivered a -30.4% and 4.7% return in market price terms, respectively, while the benchmark has returned -27.2% and 4.15% over similar time periods.

The overall distribution runs on an annual basis and has been volatile in recent years, largely tracking the broader A-share market performance. Given the market decline in 2022, the income portion unsurprisingly disappointed at an implied <1% yield. In good years, though, the income portion of the yield typically runs at 1-2%, benefiting from the manager's preference for defensive, cash-generative sectors.

Look Past the Downbeat Post-NPC Headlines

The key headline from this year's NPC was the underwhelming GDP target of ~5%, but a deeper look into the commentary suggests a pro-growth stance remains intact. Only this time, policymakers are adopting a more 'passive' approach – instead of the infrastructure stimulus we have come to expect, the government is instead opting to ease the restrictive policies on sectors like tech and property. With the post-COVID rebound also well underway, there is already a strong growth impulse, so this approach seems prudent, in my view.

Also worth noting are the institutional reforms ahead of a potential property/construction-related debt restructuring at the developer and LGFV levels. With a new regulator in place post-NPC to oversee the full spectrum, it indicates intent by China to clean up its capital markets and improve long-term efficiency and productivity. Even in the likely scenario that a restructuring proves to be a drawn-out process, the capital markets are already opening up. Corporate bond issuances, for instance, are already picking up amid a private demand recovery, while local government issuances have also ramped up to shore up infrastructure funding. This adds to the impact of last year's issuance (recall new special bonds reached >RMB4tn last year), providing ample stimulus to accelerate the reopening recovery.

Credit Rebound to Extend the Reopening-Driven Rally

Following a series of reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts, China's accommodative monetary policy appears to be having an impact on credit. Total social financing (TSF), which broadly tracks credit and liquidity in the domestic financial system, peaked at RMB3.2tn in February, driving an acceleration in non-financial credit growth to >10%. Leading the credit rebound was corporate borrowing growth, particularly mid-to-long-term lending, reflecting improved investor appetite to fund infrastructure projects at the local government level, as well as increased private sector demand post-reopening.

The strong credit impulse bodes well for the path of earnings growth and Chinese equity valuations going forward. While the post-reopening rally is already underway, economic activity is a long way from peaking, and thus, there remains ample room for upside in the mid-term. Expect more positive credit growth prints going forward as well – per news reports, the PBoC had called for moderation last month to negate any abrupt month-end lending surges, so a good portion of the lending may be back-end loaded. Given CAF's exposure to banking, the fund should participate in further credit-driven upside.

A Discounted Play on the China Reopening Theme

The dovish fiscal stance coming out of this month's NPC was probably warranted, given the strength of the economic data in recent months amid a full-blown reopening recovery. And while the cautious growth target might worry some investors, there is likely a good deal of conservatism embedded to buffer against the external risks. Perhaps more importantly, though, the government is making positive structural changes on the regulation front, with a newly established financial regulator now in place. The move is timely, in my view, given the scale of the restructuring effort needed to address the troubles at property development companies and LGFVs. Progress here will be crucial to improving China's long-term competitiveness and productivity over the long run. And in the near term, lifting the developer/LGFV debt overhang also bodes well for investor confidence. There are cheaper ways to play the Chinese reopening than a closed-end fund like CAF, but with the NAV discount at unusually wide levels relative to its history and a buyback program already in place, the fund is worth a look.