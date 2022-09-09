Hecla Mining: A Better Year Ahead

Summary

  • The revenues were $194.35 million in 4Q22, up from $185.08 million a year ago and up significantly from $146.34 million in 3Q22.
  • Hecla Mining announced the Company produced 3,663,434 Ag Oz and 43,699 Au Oz in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • I recommend buying HL between $5.45 to $5.30, with a possible lower low at $4.82, which is the 200MA.
big big silver nugget on black background. Raw silver stone, silver nugget native to Liberia, isolated on black background. Mineral extraction.

Part I - Introduction

Idaho-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) produces 40% of all silver made in the USA and relies heavily on this commodity, which is slowly turning bullish recently after a long gloomy period.

However, silver produced

Table

HL Silver production represents 40% of the total output produced in the USA (HL Presentation)

Chart

HL Yearly Revenues per metal in 2022 (Fun Trading)

Map

HL Assets Map Presentation (HL Presentation)

Table

HL Keno Hill Presentation (HL Presentation)

Chart
Chart

HL Quarterly gold and silver production per mine in 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Lucky Friday production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Casa Berardi production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Greens Creek Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly Gold and Silver production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly Silver price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

Table

HL 2023 Guidance (HL Presentation)

Chart

HL Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

HL Balance sheet presentation (HL Presentation)

Chart

HL TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

HL 1-Year chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

