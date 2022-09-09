Idaho-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) produces 40% of all silver made in the USA and relies heavily on this commodity, which is slowly turning bullish recently after a long gloomy period.
However, silver produced by Hecla is a tiny fraction of what is produced worldwide, as shown in the presentation below:
Unlike what many believe, the gold segment, with 41.6%, is the most significant part of Hecla Mining revenues in 2022, as the chart below shows:
The Company released its fourth quarter and Full-year 2022 results on February 15, 2023.
On September 9, 2022, Hecla Mining completed the sale of Alexco Resources (AXU). The Keno Hill Silver project was the primary motivation for this acquisition and will be one of the leading production growth potentials for the company.
Keno Hill is a significant addition with excellent growth potential, which helped the stock to recover in H2 2022. The Keno Hill is a near-term project expected to be in full production at the end of 2023. The silver production for 2023 is expected to be between 2.5 Moz and 3.0 Moz of silver and has increased mineral reserves by 33% in 2021.
President and CEO Phillips Baker said in the conference call:
The fourth reason for the growth is Keno Hill. In just 4 months since the acquisition, Keno's reserves are 1/3 higher and we produce about 2.5 million silver ounces this year and in excess of 4 million next year.
Hecla Mining announced the Company produced 3,663,434 Ag Oz and 43,699 Au Oz in the fourth quarter of 2022. More details will be given later in this article.
Revenues were substantial, with $194.35 million contrasting with the low revenues announced the preceding quarter. In 2022, Hecla Mining reported sales of $718.9 million - almost 70% coming from Greens Creek and Lucky Friday.
The company achieved silver cost guidance with a total silver cost of sales of $349.3 million and AISC after by-product credits of $11.25 per silver ounce in 2022.
HL paid a dividend of $12.9 million, or 14% of cash flow from operations. It translates to a quarterly dividend of $0.00625 in the fourth quarter.
Phillips Baker - President, CEO & Director, said in the conference call:
To grow reserves and production, our strategy since 2008 has focused on large prospective land positions in the U.S. and Canada. And for a long time, the market didn't differentiate between jurisdictions, but we stayed the course with strategy. And today, whether analyst reviews reflect that the market clearly values being in the best jurisdictions, and we are in the best jurisdictions.
HL has outperformed the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) in one year. Hecla Mining is down 17% on a one-year basis. I have also indicated Pan American Silver (PAAS) which represents a good comparison, and we can see that PAAS has significantly underperformed HL and is now down over 37%.
Despite a struggling commodity environment and painful inflationary pressures, I continue rating HL as a potential long-term investment in gold and silver. The Keno Hill project, the company's substantial silver margin, and its sound balance sheet with a liquidity of $262 million as of November 2022 justify the narrative.
I can see potential, even if the price has significantly recovered since my last article, where I noticed a stock price opportunity to build a safe long-term position with assets in North America.
On the commodity price side, gold and silver have recovered nicely in the past few weeks, but it is still very volatile, and the next Fed rate decision on December 14 could stop this nascent rally.
However, as I said in my preceding article, the Company is small and presents recurring technical weaknesses. Inflationary pressures are an increasing threat, especially for the Casa Berardi mine, but the by-product metals (lead and zinc) have partially offset, so far, their harmful effects.
Thus, I suggest trading short-term LIFO HL using at least 40% of your total position - more details at the end of this article.
|Hecla Mining
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Sale Revenue and others in $ million
|185.08
|186.50
|191.24
|146.34
|194.35
|Net Income in $ million
|11.88
|4.15
|-13.52
|-23.53
|-4.45
|EBITDA $ million
|29.54
|55.65
|35.44
|10.91
|41.04
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.00
|Cash from operating activities in $ million
|53.36
|37.91
|40.18
|-24.32
|36.12
|Capital Expenditure in $ million
|28.84
|21.48
|34.33
|37.43
|56.14
|Free Cash Flow In $ million
|24.52
|16.43
|5.85
|-61.75
|-20.02
|Total cash $ million
|210.01
|212.03
|198.19
|144.67
|104.74
|Total debt in $ million
|521.48
|523.43
|534.54
|530.75
|517.74
|Dividend per share in $
|0.00625
|0.00625
|0.00625
|0.00375
|0.00625
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million
|543.13
|544.06
|539.40
|554.53
|597.38
|Silver and Gold Production
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Silver Production K Au Oz
|3,227
|3,325
|3,645
|3,549
|3,663
|Gold production K Ag Oz
|47.98
|41.64
|45.72
|44.75
|43.70
|Silver realized $/oz
|23.49
|24.68
|20.68
|18.30
|22.03
|Gold price realized $/oz
|1,797
|1,880
|1,865
|1,713
|1,757
|Ag AISC by-product
|10.08
|8.66
|8.55
|14.20
|14.36
Data Source: Company material
This part is an update of my preceding article on the gold and silver production of the Fourth quarter of 2022, published on January 20, 2023.
HL delivered mixed production results this quarter. Gold production came in at 43,699 Oz of gold, down 2% sequentially, and 3,663,434 Oz of silver, up 3% sequentially.
Production detail per mine:
1.1.1 - The Lucky Friday mine silver production increased by 14% sequentially. HL produced 12,456 tons of lead and 15,892 tons of zinc.
1.1.2 - Casa Berardi's gold production was down 8% sequentially.
1.1.3 - Greens Creek did quite well this quarter.
Hecla Mining production for 2022 came in at 14.2 million ounces of silver, which is Hecla's second highest. An increase of 10% over last year, driven by a 24% increase at Lucky Friday and a 5% increase at Greens Creek. However, as expected, gold production decreased 13% to 175,807 ounces as Nevada production ended.
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Silver Oz
|13,542,957
|12,887,240
|14,182,988
|Gold Oz
|208,962
|201,327
|175,807
|Lead Tons
|-
|43,011
|48,250
|Zinc Tons
|*
|63,617
|63,463
Hecla Mining is also producing lead and zinc as by-production metals.
The lead production increased by 12%, and zinc production was unchanged YoY.
in 4Q22, Hecla Mining sold its silver at $22.03 per Ag ounce, $1,757 per Au ounce, Lead at $1.05 per pound, and Zinc at $1.24 per pound.
In 2022, the production of silver was slightly above guidance, whereas gold production was at the mid-point. Good performance overall.
Production in equivalent gold ounces is expected to be 18% higher than in 2022 to 505K-535K GEOs, increasing slightly in 2024 and stabilizing to 495K-535K in 2025.
The revenues were $194.35 million in 4Q22, up from $185.08 million a year ago and up significantly from $146.34 million in 3Q22.
Hecla Mining reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.45 million, or 0.00 per diluted share, compared to an income of $11.88 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.00 per diluted share.
Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The FCF indicated below can be compared with any other company. Hecla Mining uses another way to calculate the FCF, which is inconsistent with the broad calculation.
Trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $59.49 million, with a free cash flow loss of $20.02 million this quarter.
The quarterly dividend is back to $0.00625 in 4Q22.
The Company indicated $104.74 million in total cash. Net debt is now $413 million. Available liquidity is $247 million for the fourth quarter. The net debt/LMT adjusted EBITDA is 1.9x, unchanged from the preceding quarter.
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
HL forms an ascending channel pattern, with resistance at $5.90 and support at $5.40.
Ascending channel patterns are short-term bullish, but these patterns generally form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. RSI is still below 60 and climbing. However, the gold price has been bullish recently and may cross $2,000 per ounce in the next few weeks after the FED hiked interest rates again by 25 points, which may indicate a possible breakout.
The trading strategy is to take profits between $5.75 and $5.90, with potential higher resistance at $6.20, and accumulate between $5.45 to $5.30, with a possible lower low at $4.82, which is the 200MA.
As I said in my preceding article, I recommend using about 50% of your long position to trade LIFO. It is perfectly adapted to the high volatility of the gold and silver sectors, which fluctuate wildly depending on the FED's action on interest rates and the recent bank meltdown ongoing.
As shown below, gold and silver prices have recovered since October 2021 and may have entered a bullish trend.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
