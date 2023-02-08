grinvalds

A Quick Take On Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) reported its FQ2 2023 financial results on February 8, 2023, beating revenue but missing EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides human capital management software to SMBs primarily in the United States.

With PYCR already valued at a premium to the wider SaaS index metric and more companies likely to lay off workers as 2023 progresses, I’m cautious on the stock in the near term.

My outlook on PYCR is therefore on Hold.

Paycor Overview

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Paycor was founded to create an integrated SaaS platform for various human capital management functions for organizations of all sizes.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Raul Villar Jr., who has been with the firm since July 2019 and was previously CEO of AdvancedMD and has held numerous senior roles at Automatic Data Processing (ADP).

The company’s primary offerings include:

Core HCM and Payroll

Workforce Management

Benefits Administration

Talent Management

Employee Engagement

Smart Sourcing

Paycor’s Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the total human capital management market was valued at $14.5 billion in 2017 and was projected to reach $22.5 billion by the end of 2022.

This represented a forecast CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for standardization of the processes of main HR activities, talent, and workforce management, advancements in cloud technologies as well as the adoption of mobile technologies.

Also, the North America region has led the globe in adoption of HCM software and most major vendors are located in the same region.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Workday (WDAY)

Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

Kronos (KRO)

Automatic Data Processing

Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

IBM (IBM)

SumTotal

EmployWise

Paycor’s Recent Financial Results

Total revenue by quarter has risen per the following chart:

Total Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher in recent quarters:

Gross Profit Margin History (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have remained elevated, as the chart shows here:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has remained materially negative:

Operating Income History (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed a similar trajectory to that of operating income:

Earnings Per Share History (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, PYCR’s stock price has fallen 13.7% vs. that of Ceridian HCM’s rise of 2.6%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

As to its FQ2 2023 financial results, total revenue rose 28.9% year-over-year and gross profit margin grew five percentage points to 65%.

Management did not disclose the company’s retention rate metrics, other than to characterize them as essentially stable and ‘performing well.’

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending slightly downward but operating income remains heavily negative with no discernible path to breakeven.

Earnings per share also remain far from breakeven.

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $72.3 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $21.4 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $3.2 million. The company paid a whopping $70.0 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Paycor

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 8.7 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 8.7 Revenue Growth Rate 26.4% Net Income Margin -20.0% GAAP EBITDA % -3.7% Market Capitalization $4,230,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,190,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $24,580,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.57 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Ceridian HCM; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] Ceridian HCM Paycor HCM Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 9.3 8.7 -6.9% Revenue Growth Rate 21.7% 26.4% 21.5% Net Income Margin -5.9% -20.0% -239.9% Operating Cash Flow $132,600,000 $24,580,000 -81.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

PYCR’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 22.7% as of FQ2 2023’s results, so the firm needs improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 26.4% GAAP EBITDA % -3.7% Total 22.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Future Prospects For Paycor

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ2 2023’s results, management highlighted the expansion of sales efforts in Tier 1 markets while focusing on broker relationship referrals.

This has resulted in a growing average deal size. The company achieved its 20% sales headcount growth target.

Notably, its client base priority is in finding and keeping employees in a still-tight labor market.

To that end, the company closed its Talenya acquisition and has begun testing its Smart Sourcing product, ‘which leverages AI to simplify and streamline the sourcing efforts of frontline leaders to find skilled and diverse talent.’

Looking ahead, management guided total revenue growth for the full fiscal year of 2023 to 27% growth at the top end of the range, with adjusted operating income at around $76.5 million at the midpoint of the range.

Adjusted figures usually exclude one-time items and stock-based compensation, which is a large cost for PYCR at $70.0 million over the trailing twelve-month period.

The company's financial position is quite strong, with ample cash, no debt and positive free cash flow.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing PYCR at an EV/Sales multiple of around 8.7x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.2x on February 23, 2023, as the chart shows here:

Enterprise Value / Next 12 Months Revenue Index Multiple (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, PYCR is currently valued by the market at a premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of February 23, 2023.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a likely macroeconomic slowdown ahead, which may accelerate new customer discounting, produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.

With PYCR already valued at a premium to the wider SaaS index metric, more companies likely to lay off workers as 2023 progresses, and the firm making little sustainable progress toward operating breakeven, I’m cautious on the stock in the near term.

My outlook on PYCR is on Hold.