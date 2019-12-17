vicnt/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Contrary to what the bears and the bull believe, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is probably fairly valued.

Yes, there are significant problems with its business model. And yes, the business is far from sustainability, reporting breakeven free cash flows.

However, there's plenty of cash on its balance sheet that will give HOOD plenty of time to attempt to right-size its operations and stop Assets Under Custody from leaking out the vessel.

Consequently, I stand firmly neutral on this stock.

A Recap of What Got Us Here

If you've followed my work for a while, you'll recall that I was bearish on HOOD from the start.

Author's rating

And as we approached Q4 results, I upgraded my bearish stance to neutral. And this is why.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Start to Stabilize

HOOD revenue growth rates

HOOD's H1 2023 will be up against much easier comparables. The company will be able to shine, given how weak H1 of last year was. That's the good news.

The bad news is that Assets Under Custody are down substantially from the highs of 2021.

HOOD Q4 2022

On the other hand, recall that from the end of December into January, AUC was up 20% sequentially. However, from January into February, AUCs have remained flat.

Clearly, the fact that AUC is flat means that for now, the hemorrhage of assets has stabilized. And this consideration once again describes a company that is slowly finding its footing. That's not to say that AUCs won't go down further if financial conditions were to become rapidly tighter. Simply that the pace of the exodus in AUC is normalizing.

HOOD's Story can Continue for a Long Time

Another aspect to note is that as of 2022, HOOD burnt through more than $900 million of free cash flow!

However, keep in mind that HOOD has slightly over $6 billion of cash left on its books and no debt.

That means that HOOD has plenty of firepower to continue investing for growth. Or better said, HOOD has plenty of time to figure out a way to fully stop AUCs flooding out the door.

Some Helpful Thoughts

I'm clearly not saying buy Robinhood. But I'm not necessarily saying sell it either.

Let me put it this way:

If a 5% drawdown in a day or week will cause you financial problems, then don't invest.

If you believe that you need capital in the next 2 years, then don't invest.

Also, the other thought I wanted to add is that a lot of the problems in the past year, asides from the Fed hiking, which has been a massive issue, is the fact that many companies were either under- or over-earning in the past 2 years.

On this consideration, I believe that in the coming several months, nearly all companies will normalize their operations. What you'll see is a much more stable environment. In fact, that's really the main problem with HOOD, that lack of stability and difficulty in getting much visibility ahead.

The other insight I wanted to share with you is one of expectations. We've become accustomed in 2019-2020, that stocks go up a lot. But normally, the market only goes up an average of 7% to 9%.

Indeed, the whole of the US financial market, over the past +120 years, averages around 9% CAGR. Tremendous wealth has been made on the back of 9% CAGR over long periods of time. What's more, as you'll see in the graphic below, in the past 6 months, without attempting to time the bottom, the market is up 5%! That means that if between now and the next 6 months the market is up another 3%, 2023 will be a very much normal year.

Data by YCharts

Further, I believe, and different opinions are available, that in investing, the money is made in the waiting. Not the buying and selling. I hope you've found this useful.