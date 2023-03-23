Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 3:04 PM ETAffimed N.V. (AFMD)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.53K Followers

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Fudukidis - Director of Investor Relations

Adi Hoess - Chief Executive Officer

Andreas Harstrick - Chief Medical Officer

Angus Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Wolfgang Fischer - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daina Graybosch - SVB Securities

Srikripa Devarakonda - Truist

Maurice Raycroft - Jefferies

Li Watsek - Cantor

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Full Year and Fourth Quarter Earnings and Business Update Conference Call by Affimed N.V. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to your host for today, Alex Fudukidis, Director of Investor Relations at Affimed. Please go ahead.

Alex Fudukidis

Thank you, Olivia and thank you all for joining us today for our full year 2022 update call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we issued the relevant press release earlier today which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call today, we have the members of our management team, including Adi Hoess, our Chief Executive Officer; Andreas Harstrick, our Chief Medical Officer; Arndt Schottelius, our Chief Scientific Officer; Wolfgang Fischer, our Chief Operating Officer; Denise Mueller, our Chief Business Officer; and Angus Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. The team will be available for the Q&A session after the prepared remarks.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation contains projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.