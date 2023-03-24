Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (JRONF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCPK:JRONF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 24, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pedro Soares - Chairman, CEO

Ana Luisa Virginia - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Gwynn - Exane BNP Paribas

Henrik Herbst - Morgan Stanley

James Grzinic - Jefferies

José Rito - Caixabank

Michal Potyra - UBS

Pedro Soares

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We are here today to talk about Jeronimo's performance in the year, we celebrate 230 years of [indiscernible]. And reason we'll guide you through all details in a couple of minutes. I just want to very briefly share with you my personal view on what we, as a group, have been able to accomplish in these times we are living and how we are looking at maybe at what may be ahead of us.

I told you 1 year ago 2 weeks after the invasion of Ukraine that uncertainty was at a record high levels. Unfortunately, I don't think that has significantly changed. Going forward, we will still have to cope with uncertainty and with much higher inflation rates than we look -- we would like in the countries where we operate, at least in the first half of 2022.

2022 was a year of extremely uncertainty and high pressure. The war had to the disruption in international supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and led to global food and energy crisis and persistent high inflation. The last 3 years have been tremendously hard on our business and our people. That's to strong in face of the adversity.

We kept delivering solid results, posting consistent growth and expansion on all fronts year-on-year, while always being a responsible corporate citizen and preparing for the future.

Between 2020 and the end of 2022, in the 3 countries, we opened more than 1,000

