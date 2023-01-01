Yum!: Too Expensive From Attractive Financials

Mar. 23, 2023 4:17 PM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)CMG, MCD, WING
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
725 Followers

Summary

  • Yum! Brands is a global QSR company that operates and franchises restaurants. The company is divided into four segments: KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill.
  • Yum! is facing some headwinds from healthy eating trends and greater consumer choice through delivery apps but has not seen this impact growth.
  • Yum!'s financial performance has been impressive, driven by technological improvements and de-risking through re-franchising.
  • Yum!'s capital position suggests dividend/BB will be cut at some point in the next 24-36 months.
  • At Yum!'s current valuation, we cannot see any upside.

KFC Delivery Announces Jimmy Bullard As Landlord For New Pub The Colonel"s Arms In London

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment thesis

Yum! owns some of the most recognizable brands in any industry. As a franchise-led business, the company looks to be a low-risk bet on the status quo. Yum! is able to take a share of the profits and even

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brand split (Yum!)

Chart
Data by YCharts

KFC Kentucky fried chicken

KFC healthier options (KFC)

Digital sales

Digital Sales (YUM!)

Pizza Hut Taco Bell

Yum! technological capabilities (Yum!)

KFC Taco Bell Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut UK gains (Yum! Brands)

YUM! Financials

YUM! Financials (TIKR Terminal)

SA

Seeking Alpha's credit rating (SA)

Wall St outlook

Wall St. outlook (TIKR Terminal)

Yum! Seeking Alpha

Yum! valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
725 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.