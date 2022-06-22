Eversource Energy: Debt Concerns Result In A Good Entry Point For This 3.67%-Yielder

Mar. 23, 2023 4:24 PM ETEversource Energy (ES)DTB, DTE, DTG, DTW, ETR, EXC, FE, IDU, SPY
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Eversource Energy is a major utility serving most of New England.
  • The company enjoys remarkably stable cash flows, which can be a real advantage today.
  • The company is positioned to deliver a 9% to 11% total average annual return, which is reasonable for a conservative utility.
  • The company has a substantial amount of debt maturing this year, which will cause its interest expenses to increase and pressure EPS and OCF.
  • The company is trading at a reasonable valuation right now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Restoring Power During Ice Storm

shaunl

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is a regulated natural gas and electric utility that serves much of the New England region of the United States. While this is a fairly small area in terms of geography, it's one of the most densely populated

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.55K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.