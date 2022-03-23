Khosrork

Imagine a single stock that offers safe and steadily growing high yield from 100 of the world's best high-yield dividend growth blue chips?

Imagine a high-yield Ultra SWAN that fell 3% in 2022 when the S&P was down 18%.

Imagine a dividend stock that grew its dividends by 18% in 2022, 10% above the inflation rate.

Imagine all this in a stock that slightly outperformed the red-hot S&P during the decade-long zero-rate tech mania, a feat unmatched by any other dividend ETF.

Dividend Kings and iREIT are huge fans of Schwab's US Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

This ETF has outperformed over 99% of its peers since its launch in 2011 and has a 5-star silver rating from Morningstar.

Let me show you why my colleagues at Wide Moat Research and I consider SCHD the gold standard of high-yield ETFs.

And then, I'll show you why Schwab's new international version of this ETF, the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY), gives it a run for its money.

And then, I'll show you which of these high-yield blue-chips ETFs is likely the best high-yield ETF you can buy today.

SCHD: The Gold Standard Of High-Yield ETFs

How do you succeed on Wall Street? Safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.

SCHD's strategy for running a high-yield blue-chip portfolio is impeccable, with a focus on quality yield and strong dividend growth over time.

Total Returns Since 2011

I don't know of any dividend ETFs that were able to beat the S&P during the raging tech bull market, fueled by 15 years of zero interest rates.

The Fed has said rates will be 2% to 3% from now on

The age of "free money" is over

Value/yield will likely perform relatively better from now on

In the last five and ten years, SCHD's returns have been in the top 1% of its peers.

Top 10 dividend ETFs out of 1,052 over the last five years

Top 8 dividend ETFs out of 787 over the last ten years

SCHD's consistency of returns is matched only by its impeccable dividend growth record.

15.7% annual dividend growth over the last 10 years

18% dividend growth in 2022 vs. 11% S&P and 14% VIG

10% above inflation

SCHD is expected to face a 1.6% EPS decline in 2023 due to the recession.

Its free cash flow per share is expected to remain stable during the recession.

The dividend growth is expected to be very modest but still positive at 2%, continuing SCHD's streak of growing its dividend every year since inception.

The only other dividend ETF I know of that has never seen negative annual dividend growth (due to rebalancing) is VIG.

Not even NOBL, the aristocrat ETF, can claim such dividend dependability

SCHD's 11.6% annual dividend growth is expected to be 10.2% in the future, according to analysts

Almost 16% annual income growth since inception due to dividend reinvestment

According to Morningstar's analysts, earnings are expected to grow at 7.9% in the following two years but 10.2% over the long term.

SCHD's incredible historical returns and impeccable dividend growth track record, including 18% dividend growth in 2022, is from how its index is constructed.

The Secret Sauce Behind SCHD's Incredible Success

This fund fully replicates the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which features 100 stocks that have paid dividends for at least 10 consecutive years and boast the financial health to continue their streak." - Morningstar

Like VIG, SCHD begins with a solid dividend growth streak, one of Ben Graham's "important signs of quality."

And then it adds more safety and quality screens on top.

SCHD uses seven quality screens, five proven by decades of market studies, to generate superior returns and reduce volatility.

SCHD made its annual reconstruction in March, and here were the changes.

25 Additions To SCHD For 2023

The Sunday Investor

I'm thrilled that BX was added to SCHD, as it's the second best alternative asset manager you can own behind Brookfield Asset Management.

Visual Capitalist

According to Brand Finance, BAM is the most valuable asset management brand on earn, and Blackstone is No. 4.

Meanwhile, AbbVie (ABBV) is one of the best high-yield pharmas and a dividend king, while Chevron (CVX) is considered by some to be the world's highest-quality integrated oil company.

The bond market is willing to buy Chevron's bonds maturing in 2097

Implying that they think Chevron will be around long after the world has transitioned away from oil

AA- credit rating = 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Overall I'm happy with SCHD's annual rebalancing.

24 Companies Were Removed From SCHD In 2023

The Sunday Investor

Most of these companies were deleted due to slowing growth, such as CMI and PRU.

I'm not sad to see IBM go as I've never bought into their never-ending turnaround story.

Watson was pure hype, and IBM's cloud market share has been shrinking for years.

So what does SCHD look like today?

This is essentially a risk-free stock, as defined by Buffett.

Fundamental risk is the risk of losing all your money

These 100 companies won't go to zero unless the world ends, in which case it won't matter

This is essentially an Ultra-SWAN high-yield portfolio consisting of the world's strongest high-yield companies.

Its exposure to high-risk regional banks is approximately 0.35%, according to Moody's (CMA and ZION).

If they go to zero, it won't matter.

94% wide and narrow moat companies with 22% returns on capital, 21% cash returns on capital and strong 16% free cash flow margins, and just 50% payout ratios.

60% is safe according to rating agencies for most companies

S&P's historical payout ratio is 40%

Cash return on capital 21% X 50% retained cash flow = 10.5% long-term growth potential vs. 10.2% Morningstar consensus

Besides REITs excluded from its index, SCHD has exposure to every sector.

Tech exposure fell from 20% to 12% in the annual rebalancing

Thus the forward PE of 12

Enter SCHY: The Challenger For The Crown Of Best High-Yield ETF On Earth

Schwab's construction methodology for SCHD's track record for execution is second to none.

So when I learned Schwab also runs an international high-yield ETF naturally, I was intrigued.

Like SCHD, the underlying process behind the portfolio construction has a silver rating. Morningstar waits three years to see how performance compares to peers before assigning a star rating.

SCHY launched on April 28th, 2021

This ETF tracks the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index. This starts with all stocks in the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Large-Cap and Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Mid-Cap Indexes, and it refines those cohorts down to a select portfolio of just 100 stocks. It excludes REITs and searches for stocks with higher dividend yields, greater profitability and free cash flow, lower volatility, and a long history of regular cash dividend payments. It focuses on the top names that meet these criteria while incorporating some buffer rules to keep turnover within reasonable levels. The fund also promotes diversification by limiting the weights of single stocks to 4%, sectors to 15% and emerging markets to 15%." - Morningstar

S&P

Like SCHD, the first screen is ten consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends, and then it layers on yield, free cash flow to debt, return on equity, and dividend growth over the last five years.

This portfolio holds an elite group of profitable stocks that tend to be less risky than the market. Those characteristics should help it weather downturns better than the MSCI ACWI Ex USA Value. It earns an Above Average Process Pillar rating." - Morningstar

What are these world-beater high-yield blue chips that have a forward yield of 4.4% (vs. 3.8% for SCHD)?

I've not heard of most of these companies, but I can tell you that Roche, BTI, TD, BNS, and Great West Lifeco are world beaters.

So I'm willing to trust Schwab that these are truly elite high-yield blue chips.

Morningstar

This is a highly diversified global portfolio other than little exposure to Latin America.

What about diversification?

A diversified portfolio though, with very little exposure to growth sectors.

Blue chips currently yielding 7.7%, meaning the forward (SEC yield) yield of 4.4% could climb much higher in the coming year.

However, note the long-term growth consensus of 5.35% is rather troubling, though if these companies can maintain that 7.7% yield, then long-term returns of 13% would be on par with SCHD and VIG.

The valuation of 11.3X earnings is absolutely amazing.

International stocks are dirt cheap and the best value proposition on earth

The profitability isn't as strong, and their moats aren't as wide as SCHD's.

38% payout ratio is very safe

17% cash return on invested capital X 62% retained cash flow = 10.5% potential future growth vs. 14.5% over the last five years

There's very little historical data on SCHY since it's so new, launching in later April 2021.

Historical Returns Since May 2021

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

International stocks tend to be more volatile than US stocks, so the fact that SCHY is a low-volatility ETF is impressive.

It's also impressive that it's outperformed the S&P so far (thanks to its protective, very low 11 PE).

Bottom Line: SCHY Is The Gold Standard Of High-Yield ETFs, But SCHD Is Still The King

From the makers of SCHD now comes an international high-yield ETF with a 4.4% yield that might reach 7.7% based on what its portfolio is yielding today.

There is a lot to love about SCHY:

4.4% forward yield (SEC yield) is attractive

The portfolio selection process is the same as SCHD (gold standard)

The companies appear to be world-beaters

the PE is 11X, 35% lower than the US market

But there also are downsides to consider before buying SCHY.

A lot of yield uncertainty (it could rise to 7.7% based on portfolio yield or fall during the recession and due to some variable payers like Rio Tinto)

A lot of growth uncertainty (15% historical, but 10.5% potential and 5.4% Morningstar consensus)

No historical track record to speak of for dividends and returns

What does that mean for long-term income investors?

Consensus Long-Term Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (Potential 7.7% Yield And 10.5% Growth Potential) 7.7% 10.5% 18.2% 12.7% Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (4.4% Yield And 10.5% Growth Potential) 4.4% 10.5% 14.9% 10.4% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.8% 10.2% 14.0% 9.8% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.0% 11.3% 13.3% 9.3% Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (Potential 7.7% Yield And 5.4% Morningstar Growth Estimate) 7.7% 5.4% 13.1% 9.2% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% REITs 4.0% 6.1% 10.1% 7.1% Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF 4.4% 5.4% 9.8% 6.9% Click to enlarge

SCHY has the potential for superior returns to SCHD or, at the very least, similar returns due to superior yield.

Since we don't have sufficient historical data on SCHY, I'm going to use the SEC yield and Morningstar growth consensus and assume it can deliver around 10% long-term returns.

So should you buy SCHY? Are you looking for world-class high yield that's likely to be relatively dependable? If so, then yes, SCHY is the best international dividend ETF I've ever seen.

Am I going to buy it? No, and here's why.

Dividend Kings ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio Current Allocation

(Sources: Dividend Kings ZEUS Income Growth Tracker)

This is what my $2 million family hedge fund is working towards.

It will take several years to achieve it

And here is what ZEUS Income Growth looks like with SCHY added to the 33% ETF bucket.

Dividend Kings ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio Current Allocation With SCHY

(Sources: Dividend Kings ZEUS Income Growth Tracker)

Adding SCHY to the portfolio boosts the yield by 0.2% and reduces the total return potential by 0.2%.

I'm very careful about what I buy for my family's $2 million hedge fund. I'm only looking for world-beater blue-chip assets and trying to limit the total holdings to 20 stocks and ETFs.

Buffett's recommended amount of holdings

Confirmed by decades of historical diversification studies

If SCHY proves itself in the future, and after FactSet begins covering it, I'll reconsider adding the best high-yield international ETF I've ever seen to the portfolio.

But for now, I'm watchlisting SCHY and waiting to see if Schwab's proven high-yield blue-chip strategy works as well globally as it has in the US.