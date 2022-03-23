This article was published on Dividend Kings On March 23, 2022.
Imagine a single stock that offers safe and steadily growing high yield from 100 of the world's best high-yield dividend growth blue chips?
Imagine a high-yield Ultra SWAN that fell 3% in 2022 when the S&P was down 18%.
Imagine a dividend stock that grew its dividends by 18% in 2022, 10% above the inflation rate.
Imagine all this in a stock that slightly outperformed the red-hot S&P during the decade-long zero-rate tech mania, a feat unmatched by any other dividend ETF.
Dividend Kings and iREIT are huge fans of Schwab's US Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).
This ETF has outperformed over 99% of its peers since its launch in 2011 and has a 5-star silver rating from Morningstar.
Let me show you why my colleagues at Wide Moat Research and I consider SCHD the gold standard of high-yield ETFs.
And then, I'll show you why Schwab's new international version of this ETF, the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY), gives it a run for its money.
And then, I'll show you which of these high-yield blue-chips ETFs is likely the best high-yield ETF you can buy today.
How do you succeed on Wall Street? Safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.
SCHD's strategy for running a high-yield blue-chip portfolio is impeccable, with a focus on quality yield and strong dividend growth over time.
Total Returns Since 2011
I don't know of any dividend ETFs that were able to beat the S&P during the raging tech bull market, fueled by 15 years of zero interest rates.
In the last five and ten years, SCHD's returns have been in the top 1% of its peers.
SCHD's consistency of returns is matched only by its impeccable dividend growth record.
SCHD is expected to face a 1.6% EPS decline in 2023 due to the recession.
Its free cash flow per share is expected to remain stable during the recession.
The dividend growth is expected to be very modest but still positive at 2%, continuing SCHD's streak of growing its dividend every year since inception.
The only other dividend ETF I know of that has never seen negative annual dividend growth (due to rebalancing) is VIG.
According to Morningstar's analysts, earnings are expected to grow at 7.9% in the following two years but 10.2% over the long term.
SCHD's incredible historical returns and impeccable dividend growth track record, including 18% dividend growth in 2022, is from how its index is constructed.
This fund fully replicates the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which features 100 stocks that have paid dividends for at least 10 consecutive years and boast the financial health to continue their streak." - Morningstar
Like VIG, SCHD begins with a solid dividend growth streak, one of Ben Graham's "important signs of quality."
And then it adds more safety and quality screens on top.
SCHD uses seven quality screens, five proven by decades of market studies, to generate superior returns and reduce volatility.
SCHD made its annual reconstruction in March, and here were the changes.
I'm thrilled that BX was added to SCHD, as it's the second best alternative asset manager you can own behind Brookfield Asset Management.
According to Brand Finance, BAM is the most valuable asset management brand on earn, and Blackstone is No. 4.
Meanwhile, AbbVie (ABBV) is one of the best high-yield pharmas and a dividend king, while Chevron (CVX) is considered by some to be the world's highest-quality integrated oil company.
Overall I'm happy with SCHD's annual rebalancing.
Most of these companies were deleted due to slowing growth, such as CMI and PRU.
I'm not sad to see IBM go as I've never bought into their never-ending turnaround story.
So what does SCHD look like today?
This is essentially a risk-free stock, as defined by Buffett.
This is essentially an Ultra-SWAN high-yield portfolio consisting of the world's strongest high-yield companies.
Its exposure to high-risk regional banks is approximately 0.35%, according to Moody's (CMA and ZION).
94% wide and narrow moat companies with 22% returns on capital, 21% cash returns on capital and strong 16% free cash flow margins, and just 50% payout ratios.
Besides REITs excluded from its index, SCHD has exposure to every sector.
Schwab's construction methodology for SCHD's track record for execution is second to none.
So when I learned Schwab also runs an international high-yield ETF naturally, I was intrigued.
Like SCHD, the underlying process behind the portfolio construction has a silver rating. Morningstar waits three years to see how performance compares to peers before assigning a star rating.
This ETF tracks the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index. This starts with all stocks in the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Large-Cap and Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Mid-Cap Indexes, and it refines those cohorts down to a select portfolio of just 100 stocks.
It excludes REITs and searches for stocks with higher dividend yields, greater profitability and free cash flow, lower volatility, and a long history of regular cash dividend payments. It focuses on the top names that meet these criteria while incorporating some buffer rules to keep turnover within reasonable levels.
The fund also promotes diversification by limiting the weights of single stocks to 4%, sectors to 15% and emerging markets to 15%." - Morningstar
Like SCHD, the first screen is ten consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends, and then it layers on yield, free cash flow to debt, return on equity, and dividend growth over the last five years.
This portfolio holds an elite group of profitable stocks that tend to be less risky than the market. Those characteristics should help it weather downturns better than the MSCI ACWI Ex USA Value. It earns an Above Average Process Pillar rating." - Morningstar
What are these world-beater high-yield blue chips that have a forward yield of 4.4% (vs. 3.8% for SCHD)?
I've not heard of most of these companies, but I can tell you that Roche, BTI, TD, BNS, and Great West Lifeco are world beaters.
So I'm willing to trust Schwab that these are truly elite high-yield blue chips.
This is a highly diversified global portfolio other than little exposure to Latin America.
What about diversification?
A diversified portfolio though, with very little exposure to growth sectors.
Blue chips currently yielding 7.7%, meaning the forward (SEC yield) yield of 4.4% could climb much higher in the coming year.
However, note the long-term growth consensus of 5.35% is rather troubling, though if these companies can maintain that 7.7% yield, then long-term returns of 13% would be on par with SCHD and VIG.
The valuation of 11.3X earnings is absolutely amazing.
The profitability isn't as strong, and their moats aren't as wide as SCHD's.
There's very little historical data on SCHY since it's so new, launching in later April 2021.
International stocks tend to be more volatile than US stocks, so the fact that SCHY is a low-volatility ETF is impressive.
It's also impressive that it's outperformed the S&P so far (thanks to its protective, very low 11 PE).
From the makers of SCHD now comes an international high-yield ETF with a 4.4% yield that might reach 7.7% based on what its portfolio is yielding today.
There is a lot to love about SCHY:
But there also are downsides to consider before buying SCHY.
What does that mean for long-term income investors?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (Potential 7.7% Yield And 10.5% Growth Potential)
|7.7%
|10.5%
|18.2%
|12.7%
|Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (4.4% Yield And 10.5% Growth Potential)
|4.4%
|10.5%
|14.9%
|10.4%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.8%
|10.2%
|14.0%
|9.8%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|2.0%
|11.3%
|13.3%
|9.3%
|Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (Potential 7.7% Yield And 5.4% Morningstar Growth Estimate)
|7.7%
|5.4%
|13.1%
|9.2%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|10.9%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|REITs
|4.0%
|6.1%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
|4.4%
|5.4%
|9.8%
|6.9%
(Sources: Morningstar)
SCHY has the potential for superior returns to SCHD or, at the very least, similar returns due to superior yield.
Since we don't have sufficient historical data on SCHY, I'm going to use the SEC yield and Morningstar growth consensus and assume it can deliver around 10% long-term returns.
So should you buy SCHY? Are you looking for world-class high yield that's likely to be relatively dependable? If so, then yes, SCHY is the best international dividend ETF I've ever seen.
Am I going to buy it? No, and here's why.
Dividend Kings ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio Current Allocation
This is what my $2 million family hedge fund is working towards.
And here is what ZEUS Income Growth looks like with SCHY added to the 33% ETF bucket.
Dividend Kings ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio Current Allocation With SCHY
Adding SCHY to the portfolio boosts the yield by 0.2% and reduces the total return potential by 0.2%.
I'm very careful about what I buy for my family's $2 million hedge fund. I'm only looking for world-beater blue-chip assets and trying to limit the total holdings to 20 stocks and ETFs.
If SCHY proves itself in the future, and after FactSet begins covering it, I'll reconsider adding the best high-yield international ETF I've ever seen to the portfolio.
But for now, I'm watchlisting SCHY and waiting to see if Schwab's proven high-yield blue-chip strategy works as well globally as it has in the US.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns SCHD in our portfolios.
Comments (1)