Disney: Why I'm Betting On Bob Iger

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
389 Followers

Summary

  • I have high conviction that the return of Bob Iger will benefit the company's value, given his track record of smart strategic moves during his first term as a CEO.
  • The company's high brand recognition and loyal fan base should drive demand for its products and services, making it very well-positioned to capture post-pandemic rebound.
  • My valuation analysis suggests the stock is undervalued.

Disney flagship store at Shanghai China

Robert Way

Investment thesis

The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) cash flow has been hit hard by the pandemic in recent years. The company stopped paying dividends in the midst of the crisis. However, I strongly believe that the company's business will recover

Disney results by segments

Disney latest 10-Q

Disney last quarter earnings

Seeking Alpha

DMED segment latest quarterly results

Disney

Disney new segments structure

Disney

Cost savings structure

Disney

Disney business streamlining plans

Disney

Disney financial performance over the last decade

Author's calculations

DIS stock performance against benchmark during Bob Iger's first tenure

Disney

DIS valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

Disney free cash flows model

Author's calculations

Disney DCF model sensitivity check

Author's calculations

FV estimation of DIS stock

Morningstar Premium

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
389 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.