Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 3:47 PM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.53K Followers

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners, Investor Relations

Aris Kekedjian - Chief Executive Officer

John Gillard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Paul Nouri - Noble Equity

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Trinity Biotech Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Diaz with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Joe Diaz

Thank you, [indiscernible], and thanks to all of you for joining us today to review the financial results of Trinity Biotech for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, which ended on December 31, 2022. Joining us on today’s call are Aris Kekedjian, Chief Executive Officer; and John Gillard, Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, statements made in this conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such statements.

These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the risk factor statements in the company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity Biotech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

With that, I will now turn the call over to CEO, Aris Kekedjian for opening remarks. He

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.