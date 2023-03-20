AsianDream/iStock via Getty Images

With their growing systemic relevance in the global economy, a strong emerging market universe will also drive global stability. - Rupa Duttagupta

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:EEMV) is an ETF that focuses on emerging market stocks with potentially less risk. Prima facie, iShares definition of "potentially less risk" may appear to be subjective, and loosely defined, but let's just say that historically, this is a portfolio that has fallen less than the S&P500 during market downturns; put another way, the downside capture ratio of EEMV and SPY has been 67% since the ETF's inception nearly 12 years ago.

If you're thinking of looking at EEMV, here are a few things to note.

EEMV- Yes or No?

IMF

Firstly, as far as growth prospects go, things are still looking a lot more comfortable in the EM terrain than the DM equivalent. According to IMF's latest forecasts, EMs will witness improved economic growth from 3.9% to 4% this year. Conversely, growth in the developed market universe is expected to collapse from 2.7% to just 1.2% this year.

However, also do consider that EEMV is heavily exposed to the Asia Pacific region (over two-thirds of the total portfolio) with no exposure whatsoever to the Latam regions. As noted in a tweet on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report, Asia Pac stocks have generally been a source of wealth destruction over the last two months, delivering close to double-digit negative returns since early Feb.

Twitter

This may change considering some of the stimulus commentary coming out of China (Chinese stocks account for the largest weight in EEMV). Reports suggest that the Chinese government could bring through a 4 trillion yuan stimulus package which would include direct payments to households. History has shown that stimulus packages of this ilk typically tend to give a shot in the arm for risk assets to rally. Meanwhile, also note that the central bank of China has chosen to keep lending rates unchanged, even as the reserve requirement ratio has been curtailed by 25bps.

It's fair to say that at this juncture, there's something of an 'X' factor about getting into portfolios with a heavy dose of financial stocks. EMs in general have a high proportion of financial stocks (21% as against 13% for the S&P500), and EEMV stays true to this theme with nearly 25% of its portfolio linked to financial stocks. As noted in the global section of my paywalled research, investors still can't quite make up their minds on whether we are dealing with isolated issues or a broader systemic contagion. It looks like financials are one of those trades that could go anywhere right now, high up, or down low, based on whether this is idiosyncratic or more widespread.

EEMV could also offer investors some refuge during an era when volatility is likely to be high; if you've followed my work across various portals on the Internet, you'd note that I've suggested that March and April are likely to be increasingly volatile months.

Twitter

You may have a melt-up phase in the short term, but over the long run, I still believe we are in a bear market and the market could witness another leg lower when a potential credit event comes through later in the year.

EEMV's relatively low-beta (0.68x) would offer a useful hedge when faced with downside pressures, while it has also done a better job of delivering superior excess returns in the face of harmful volatility since Feb. The image below highlights EEMV's superior Sortino ratio relative to the popular iShares Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) when harmful volatility ramped up recently.

YCharts

Emerging markets also stand to gain from what's been happening with the dollar and dollar-denominated assets in general. As noted in the image below, the dollar, which had been on an uptrend all through Feb and early March, broke down from its ascending channel last week and is effectively down by 2.5% from the March peak.

Investing

The Fed has once again started expanding its balance sheet, and as the taps of liquidity open up, this makes dollar-denominated assets less attractive.

Marko Papic, the Chief Strategist of the Clocktower Group, had recently joined the Lead-Lag Live portal for a chat, and he suggested that the Fed would have to get used to the fact that inflation was unlikely to drop to 2% levels despite their best attempts to hike rates. Besides, he also felt that in a pre-election year, Jerome Powell is unlikely to act with a heightened sense of bravado as far as rate hikes are concerned, particularly as economic risks rise. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, since last week, we've seen the terminal Fed Funds rate fall by around 100bps. All in all, this is unlikely to reflect well on the USD, which should be music to the ears of emerging market portfolios.

Conclusion

While the conditions for EEMV look largely promising, its valuations are not particularly cheap. The ETF trades at 13x forward P/E, 11% higher than the corresponding multiple of EEM.