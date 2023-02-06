Tighter Financial Conditions Might Sink A Struggling Canoo

Mar. 23, 2023 5:04 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)RIVN, TSLA
Caterer Goodman Partners profile picture
Caterer Goodman Partners
663 Followers

Summary

  • EV maker Canoo continues to burn cash of about $300-400 million a quarter, and forthcoming production will need to be funded by more fundraising.
  • SVB's failure has made financial conditions much tighter, making further capital raises much harder and putting Canoo's future in doubt.
  • With 15% of shares sold short, a short squeeze is quite possible and a short selling approach could be very risky.
  • We rate Canoo as a sell or avoid.

Electric truck with charging station

Scharfsinn86

Introduction

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is a pre-revenue EV truck builder. Sometime soon it will likely start selling their vehicles to Walmart (WMT) amongst others.

But despite around $2 billion in sales orders, we believe there is considerable doubt about the survival of

Chart
Data by YCharts

GOEV Quarterly Cashflow

Caterer Goodman

Tesla Cashflow

arstechnica.com

Tesla Cash Raise History

Bloomberg

VC deals through February

GeekWire

Financial Conditions Tighten

Bloomberg

CGP Asset Management manages discretionary trading accounts for clients in a “Global Technology Growth” strategy. This strategy combines quantitative and qualitative elements with a global perspective. The parent company Caterer Goodman Partners was co-founded by Owen Caterer in 2011 as a financial advisory firm, but since 2017 has focused exclusively on discretionary trading accounts on Interactive Brokers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

