Banking: The Future Is Accelerating

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.41K Followers

Summary

  • Banking crises are often the cause of rapid change in bank regulations or banking structure.
  • The current situation may be just this kind of stimulus as the movements of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell give one some hope of this result.
  • Ms. Yellen has seen to it that all depositors at commercial banks are covered by deposit insurance, reducing the threat of bank runs in the near future.
  • Mr. Powell has gone ahead and produced an increase in the policy interest rate of the Federal Reserve, even with several bank failures being settled.
  • The hope here is that U.S. policymakers are working to change the structure of the banking system, changing it in a way that would include a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

CBDC coin and piggy bank on white background

kertlis/iStock via Getty Images

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, Inc. (C) is raising the real threat of technology and banking. Her take on the situation:

"Mobile apps and consumers ability to move millions of dollars with a few clicks of

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.41K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.