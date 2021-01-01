greenbutterfly

Investment thesis

At the beginning of January, I wrote a bearish article about Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) where my main criticisms were that, on the one hand, the sales are stagnating. On the other hand, the debts are enormously high, and at the same time, the whole business model is at risk of being disrupted. In the meantime, the share price has fallen further, and there are new quarterly figures. However, the company does not seem to be heading in a positive direction, and even if we take the adjusted figures, the numbers are worse than in 2021.

An example of how the business model is at risk

When I re-read my last article, I noticed that Seeking Alpha collaborates with GETY and uses its stock photos. I think this is a good example of how GETY may lose customers in the future.

When I look for the article image, I type in a search term, and many are suggested. Rarely is there one that I find perfect right away. I can very well imagine how I, for example, type in words like "AI, social media" and immediately get 20 or 30 AI-generated choices. In addition, these systems could have a kind of memory and remember what type and what style of images I prefer, and therefore how to create images for me in the future more and more adapt to my needs. This is a simple thought construct that just occurred to me, meaning the real possibilities should be much more far-reaching.

So, if the AI image generators get even better and faster, Seeking Alpha could easily partner with any other company. And even if Seeking Alpha stays with Getty and uses Getty's AI-generated images instead, they would have to be significantly cheaper than they are now, simply because of competitive pressure from other companies. The price that Getty's customers pay is Getty's margin. And the margin is quite good, both at Getty (below) and at competitors like Shutterstock (SSTK).

However, it can also be argued that it will be cheaper for Getty's customers without harming Getty since using AI images eliminates the payment of photographers and illustrators, the thousands of people who regularly upload pictures and videos. Nevertheless, the competition aspect remains a price pressure argument. There is no longer a unique selling point for companies like Getty and Shutterstock. I don't know how much Seeking Alpha pays as a business customer, but at least for smaller subscriptions, the prices on iStock's website don't look very cheap.

AI is very close to photorealism

Developments in this field are so rapid that it's easy to lose track. If you last looked at AI-generated images a year ago, you might be shocked at how much has happened since then. In the last few weeks alone, there have been several new developments. A new version of what I consider to be the best image generator currently available, MidJourney, has been released. While the last version was already very creative and created a work of art with every picture, the new version is much simpler in style and closer to photography and realism. This has changed because they can do it now. In other words, they can only make their image generator photorealistic when the technology is advanced enough, which is the case now, or at least we are very close. I tried to create an image similar to the one above, which was created within seconds. My text description was: "woman thinking, sideview, she merges with the social media posts background, futuristic, energy lines."

Ok, the social media posts are not really there, but the outcome is quite good. Moreover, as computing power improves, it tends to get cheaper. So, AI image generation will become more affordable, probably close to free per image. Of course, it will not be free to the end user, but there is no reason for business customers to pay a dollar or even much more per image, as is often the case today. One domain that is still purely man-made are videos. But here, too, if I look at the development speed, I estimate that it will take two to four years until AI generates high-quality videos.

Of course, GETY has recognized the signs of the times and wants to cooperate with Nvidia to gain a foothold in this field. But as I said, the competition is already very strong and is becoming more numerous. And I mean small unknown companies like MidJourney and Adobe with Firefly and integrated generation in Microsoft's Bing search.

Valuation

The company is currently valued at an enterprise value of $2.89B. The market cap is $1.46B, and the total debt is $1.49B. The company states that the free cash flow was $103.8M in 2022, corresponding to an EV/FCF valuation of about 28.

However, these are adjusted figures. At the same time, the company writes that it has actually made a loss.

Net Loss of $77.6 million compared to Net Income of $117.4 million in 2021. The 2022 results include a $160.7 million net loss on fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities, which was nondeductible for tax purposes and impacted the tax rate in 2022. Full Year 2022 Results

Assuming the adjustment for warrant liabilities had not been there, the profit would have been $83.1M. The number of shares outstanding is currently 395M, so earnings per share would be $0.21. And that, in turn, would correspond to a P/E ratio of 18.8 or EV/Earnings of 35.

Unfortunately, the shareholder cannot buy anything from what would have been. And even if the company made a profit, it would likely spend that profit on repaying debt since interest payments are eating up a lot of money at the moment.

Moreover, even in the case of an $83.1M profit, it would be well below the 2021 net income of $117.4M. This is also visible in the poor performance in the Q4 numbers:

Revenue was $231.5 million, down 3.2% YoY but up 3.5% on a currency-neutral basis. Misses by $10.2M.

Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.09.

Q4 had a net loss of $23.3 million, including a $37.7 million unrealized loss on the euro term loan.

Adjusted EBITDA was $74.5 million, down 9.1% YoY, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.2% (down from 34.3%).

Debt and interest

Total Liabilities decreased from $2.2B to $1.88B from December 2020 to December 2022. Over the same period, interest expenses have dropped from $202M to $164M. However, given the total revenue in 2022 of $926M, you can still see how heavy this burden weighs, even if there is slow progress. Given this debt, the company is under a high risk: if sales and profits do not develop positively, it is at risk of being crushed by the debt burden. Therefore, from my point of view, it seems all the more dangerous that AI-generated competition is emerging right now.

Conclusion

Overall, I don't see any reasons to invest here. The valuation is not overly expensive, but in my view, the risks are not sufficiently priced in. Even this theoretical P/E ratio of 18 is not justified in my view, given the risks and the stagnating sales.

Is the share a short? After my article in January, I was short but eventually took profits. As I said, even now, the valuation is still too high in my view, and the stock has more potential to go down than up. As I write these lines, the share rose yesterday by 7% and trades pre-market plus 5%. After such rapid increases, a good opportunity to enter a short position could arise very quickly. Investors who short stocks must always be aware of the risks of a theoretically unlimited loss and the risk of large sudden losses, for example, in the event of a takeover bid.