Energy Transfer: Ways They Could Potentially Benefit From A Banking Crisis

Mar. 23, 2023 5:32 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)7 Comments
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11.03K Followers

Summary

  • Energy Transfer recently saw their unit price come under pressure as investors fret about banks collapsing.
  • It remains unknown if the worst is over but, thankfully, even if this banking crisis continues amplifying, it might actually help the company in the medium to long term.
  • As they are very well-positioned to seize opportunities, this could come via either acquisitions or unit buybacks at better prices.
  • Either way, both plans create room for higher distributions that otherwise would have been the case absent of the banking crisis.
  • Since their very high circa 10% distribution yield is not likely to be cut, I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate.

Crisis opportunity recession directional sign change

alexsl

Introduction

After seeing monetary policy rapidly tighten during 2022 on the back of high inflation, thus far into 2023 it appears the main story of the year could be a banking crisis with several banks collapsing that unsurprisingly, sparked a widespread

Energy Transfer Acquisition History

Energy Transfer January 2023 Investor Presentation

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
11.03K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, ETRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.