Workhorse's Epitaph

Mar. 23, 2023 5:37 PM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)
Edward Schneider, CFA profile picture
Edward Schneider, CFA
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • Workhorse was a short recommendation that fell on average 85%.
  • Is WKHS still worth shorting?
  • Lessons learned from WKHS.

hand hole needle with stock chart in bubble

anankkml

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is an aspiring electric vehicle manufacturer focusing on the delivery truck market. I have written five short articles on Workhorse on 12/10/2019, 8/5/2020, 8/27/2020, 2/8/2021, and 5/11/2021, with the stock

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Edward Schneider, CFA profile picture
Edward Schneider, CFA
1.99K Followers
Edward Schneider is a managing director of Quan Management LLC. Mr. Schneider has over 30 years of investment experience, including 25 years managing technology funds in both quoted equities and venture capital. Mr. Schneider holds a CFA designation, an MBA from Thunderbird and a BA from Emory University. Quan has generated 17% annual return since 1995, versus 11% for the Nasdaq.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.