A few days ago, I provided an analysis on LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAY) quarterly results and one of my conclusions was that the company is already seeing some improvement from its reorganization reflected in the results. Consequently, I put a Buy rating on LATAM stock, and while the markets lost 0.9% we saw LATAM stock gaining 1.5%. So, all is good as I presented another investment idea that has shown market outperforming returns? As pointed out by readers, there's a big elephant in the room that I did not address and I should have because even though I see the business heading into a positive direction in reality it should not benefit shareholders. So, I'm bullish on the business prospects but bearish on the stock.

LATAM Emerges Stronger From Chapter 11

Let's start by saying that LATAM without doubt is emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy more agile and stronger. Gross debt has been brought down by almost $4 billion, liquidity has been shored up by $1 billion and fleet cash costs has been brought down by $600 million. On an operational level, passenger revenues are still down but recovering nicely and cargo revenues are up 70% with unit costs excluding fuel being down 0.3 cents which is strong given the cost inflation present in some cost components.

LATAM Shareholders Will Not Benefit

If you look at market caps and shares outstanding, all of that is based on 606.4 million shares outstanding and that's actually not the accurate representation, which for some reason does not propagate correctly through the systems and LATAM knows:

Finally, as to any disparity between the trading prices of ADRs in the OTC markets and the price of shares in the Chilean market, the same may bear some relation with the absence of adequate perception around the very substantial dilution from the convertible notes and equity rights offerings in connection with the exit. The company releases this communication in an effort to affirm further what should be rightly understood by investors in respect of the value of shares underlying ADRs relative to the total share count of the Company. The market should slowly absorb the information summarized above and the trading prices should progressively adjust as they reasonably align in all markets.

As part of its emergence from the restructuring bankruptcy, LATAM issues shares to shore up its cash position by $800 million and $9.3 billion in convertible notes. It's a pretty way for saying that shareholders will get diluted. 73.8 million shares were issued to raise cash and the convertible notes allowed noteholders to convert swap debt for equity. When fully converted, this means that existing shareholders will only own 0.1% of the company.

As of the end of 2022, almost all convertible notes had been converted. This means that the shares outstanding were as follows:

Ownership of LATAM Group Owner Shares Ownership Existing Shareholders 606,407,693 0.1% Capital Raise 73,809,875,794 12.2% Convertible Notes Series A 18,820,511,197 3.1% Convertible Notes Series B 126,657,203,849 20.9% Convertible Notes Series C 385,337,856,192 63.7% Convertible Notes 530,815,571,238 87.7% Total 605,231,854,725 100.0% Click to enlarge

Realistically this means that noteholders will own or own the majority of the company but that is not yet reflected on many financial websites or in the current share price. The current share price should actually be 99.9% lower indicating which most likely will be reflected in the price once shares are relisted to the NYSE. The current best estimate is that this will not happen until six months after the exit from Chapter 11 indicating that at the earliest by May 2023, we should see the prices nose dive to reflect the dilution. The minimum price of a stock should at least be $1, with the dilution the share price will be 0.04 cents so to reach the threshold the ADR should represent the ordinary share at a 2,500:1 ratio and I believe that LATAM will hold off on a relisting until that ratio is significantly lower.

Conclusion: Good Company, Shareholders Are Paying And Should Sell The Stock

It does not happen often that I have to walk away from a rating, but in this case it's the only right thing to do. The company is positioned well, but in order for shareholders to start benefiting results should improve by a factor 1,000 to offset the dilute and that is not going to happen. The timing regarding relisting of the ADR shares is not known and likely more dependent on financial results which sway the stock price one way or another, but I cannot do anything else than reevaluate the rating from Buy to Strong Sell, because it's not worth it to wait for stock prices to increase and wake up one morning with an announcement from LATAM on a relisting which will result in the share prices for current shareholders to evaporate. What rests for me is to apologize to readers for not properly differentiating my upbeat view for the company from the share price performance that is to be expected.

