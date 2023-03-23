FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 4:57 PM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.53K Followers

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kendra Brown - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Philip Snow - Chief Executive Officer

Linda Huber - Chief Financial Officer

Helen Shan - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Popson - Barclays

Alex Kramm - UBS

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Russell Quelch - Redburn

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse AG

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to the FactSet Q2 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kendra Brown, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kendra Brown

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to FactSet's second fiscal quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, I would like to point out that the slides we will reference during this presentation can be accessed via the webcast and are currently available on the Investor Relations section of our website at factset.com.

A replay of today's call will be available via phone and on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from investors. To be fair to everyone, please limit yourself to one question plus one follow-up.

Before we discuss our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on slide two, which explains the risks of forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.