DUST: Don't Watch Your Investment Turn To Dust

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • DUST provides -2x exposure to the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index.
  • Levered ETFs suffer from volatility decay. The more volatile the asset class, the greater the decay.
  • Gold is setting up bullishly as the Fed is likely done hiking interest rates this cycle due to banking system concerns despite high inflation.
  • Strong gold and gold miners price action will be very negative for the DUST ETF.
Golden sand explosion isolated on black background. Abstract sand cloud. Golden colored sand splash against dark background. Yellow sand fly wave in the air.

Pattadis Walarput

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:DUST) gives -2x exposure to the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. Levered ETFs inherently suffer from volatility decay, which almost guarantee they lose money. In addition, if the Fed is done with interest rate

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.59K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHYS:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.