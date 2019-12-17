We Are

Investment Thesis

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is a card-issuing platform, that allows customers to set up customized payment cards. Simply put, MQ removes friction from the payment system. It allows the end paying customer to "preload" and move money to a payment card.

Meanwhile, its biggest customer is Block (SQ). What's more, MQ's biggest customer, Block, is on the receiving end of a Hindenburg short report. Note, I put no argument to the veracity of Hindenburg's report. My sole assertion is that Hindenburg's report has shaken SQ's share price.

Essentially, I posit this question to readers, is MQ stock a contrarian bet worthwhile pursuing? I don't believe it is.

Post-Mortem on MQ

For 2022, 71% of MQ's revenues came from one single customer, Block.

Think about this for a moment. Irrespective of whether or not Hindenburg's report is accurate. This level of customer concentration from a company that isn't exactly thriving right now poses a problem for MQ.

Aside from the fact that Block's revenue growth rates were already decelerating, let's keep in mind, that Block had been eager to reduce costs in its operations throughout 2022.

Naturally, this highlights a key conflict. Given that Block is eager to cut costs, plus the fact that Block is nearly the only significant customer ensuring that MQ stays afloat, this puts Block in a very favorable position.

As a consequence of the concentrated nature Block has on MQ's business model, it could extort concessions and other pricing discounts, leaving MQ's business prospects vulnerable.

Revenue Growth Rates Paint a Clear Picture

MQ revenue growth rates

Indeed, what we can see above is that for several quarters, Marqeta's revenue growth rates have been slowing down.

What's more, given the tighter monetary conditions MQ faces in 2023 compared with 2022, I suspect that MQ's revenue growth rates may even compress further in the ensuing quarters of this year.

But that's not where this story ends.

MQ Won't Turn Profitable for a While

MQ's guidance for Q1 2023 points to its EBITDA margin reaching around negative 5%. That's very much in line with Q1 2022, where MQ reported a negative 6% EBITDA margin.

So, the positive side of this investment thesis is that MQ holds substantial cash. In fact, 50% of its market cap is made up of cash. More on this aspect in a moment.

But before that, recall that MQ doesn't appear to have enough scale to sustainably report clean GAAP profits. At least in the near term.

Back on the cash on the balance sheet. I strongly believe that cash on the balance sheet is only worthwhile considering if management has demonstrated that they are average capital allocators or better.

Now, consider this. While MQ's share price was falling, rather than MQ's management team investing in the underlying operations of the business to expand the verticals and customers the company served, MQ deployed about 4% of its market cap to buy back shares at $6.77.

Given that today's share price is at least 40% lower, I have to question, who benefitted from those share repurchases? Clearly, not the shareholders that buy into MQ's long-term prospects.

Key Lessons

Marqeta made several mistakes along the way. I believe that its worst mistake was to be too concentrated on one customer.

Rather than buying back shares, Marqeta should have been using every single cent on its balance sheet to increase the reach of its platform.