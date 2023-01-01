Winnebago Industries: Still Worth Consideration Despite Tremendous Industry Pain

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Winnebago has been negatively impacted by a great deal of pain in the industry in which it operates.
  • This pain is likely to ease as the year progresses, but the overall picture for the firm should worsen relative to what it was last year.
  • Even with this pain taking place, shares of the business look attractively-priced and likely offer investors at least some upside.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Colorado RV vacation

tupungato

For the most part, the economy continues to perform quite well. But as I highlighted in another article, we are starting to see some signs of weakness. One space that has been particularly impacted by high inflation and rising interest rates is

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Trading Multiples

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
26.19K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.