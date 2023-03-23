Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.53K Followers

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bronson Fleig – Head-Investor Relations

Christian Fong – Chief Executive Officer

Donald Klein – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Osha – Guggenheim

Jordan Levy – Truist

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Spruce Power Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Bronson Fleig, Head of Investor Relations for Spruce Power. Please go ahead.

Bronson Fleig

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Spruce Power's conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. With me today are Christian Fong, our Chief Executive Officer; and Donald Klein, our Chief Financial Officer. Our call this afternoon will include statements that speak to the company's expectations, outlook or predictions of the future, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.

Similarly, out of our control is the timing of some of the processes we will discuss today, which could impact the expectation related statements you will hear shortly. We are not obliged to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as maybe required by law. Please refer to our disclosures regarding risk factors and forward-looking statements in today's earnings release, our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. A copy of our press release has been posted to the Investor Relations page of our website

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.