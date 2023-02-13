Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

Mar. 23, 2023 10:25 PM ETGGR, GGROW, JNJ, SCHW, AMZN, HSIC, MSFT, EFX, TT, ADI, JLL, IT, AMAT, MA, MELI, NTNX, BAX, COO, BDX, TMO, TXN, CBRE, CLVT, TOST, TWLO, GOOGL, GOOG2 Comments
John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.82K Followers

Summary

  • Generation Investment Management’s 13F portfolio value increased from $16.86B to $17.32B this quarter.
  • They increased Cooper Companies, Texas Instruments, Toast, and Twilio while reducing Becton Dickinson, Salesforce, Alibaba Group Holding, and H World Group. They also dropped Alphabet.
  • The top three positions are Charles Schwab, Amazon.com, and Henry Schein, and they add up to ~19% of the portfolio.

"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" Press Conference In Berlin

Matthias Nareyek

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Generation Investment Management's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Al Gore's regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/13/2023. Please

Al Gore - Generation IM's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Al Gore - Generation IM's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.82K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GGROW, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.