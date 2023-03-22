HT Ganzo

Earlier this year, there was quite a fervor around copper. The industrial metal was seen as a strong commodity to take advantage of China’s reopening and increasing global real GDP forecasts. A rebound in the US dollar along with a potential banking crisis hit cyclical equities and commodities. Copper and related stocks were not spared.

Over the last year, both the metal and the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) are down more than 10% as global recession jitters once again percolate. I am bullish on COPX ETF despite the recession worries – the valuation is solid, and I noticed somewhat encouraging patterns on the chart.

COPX: A Higher-Beta Play on Copper

According to the issuer, COPX is a targeted play on copper mining. Copper is an essential input in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and other forms of next-generation infrastructure that may gain popularity. The ETF offers investors efficient access to a basket of companies involved in the mining of copper. COPX is not a cheap passive fund, though, with a yearly expense ratio of 0.65% while its median 30-day bid/ask spread can be wide at times, averaging 16 basis points. Thus, I recommend using limit orders during periods of light liquidity.

The fund has a robust track record of more than a decade tracking its index well and net assets are $1.8 billion in the 39-holding fund. You can also earn a dividend yield of 2.17%. While there is not a high number of positions, concentration is not too much of a concern as the top weight is Zijin Mining-H (2899 HK) at 6.08% as of March 22, 2023.

Digging into the portfolio, data from Morningstar show that COPX is primarily a large-cap blend fund, but there’s ample exposure to both the mid-cap size and value style. So, I expect COPX to ebb and flow with sentiment regarding how the global growth outlook goes.

Morningstar ranks momentum as high with the product, but recent price action has been less sanguine. With a price-to-earnings ratio in the low teens and a price-to-book ratio not that far above 1, COPX is a decent value considering its long-term earnings growth rate.

COPX: Portfolio and Factor Profiles

A key wrinkle with COPX is that it’s very much an international fund. Just 11% of net assets are companies domiciled in the USA. Canada is a major mining hub, so monitoring trends in the Loonie along with the Aussie Dollar are key.

COPX: Country Exposure

Seasonally, COPX tends to chop around during the first few months of the year, according to data from Equity Clock. While late March often features a bounce through April, struggles hit during Q2 and Q3 before a late-year rally. So, this is not a particularly encouraging sign for the copper equity bulls.

COPX: Weak Seasonality Through Q3

The Technical Take

I like how COPX put in a bullish double bottom pattern last year. The pullback during September and October held the mid-year low, allowing the ETF to rally right to resistance at the June 2022 peak. Then this current near-term retreat has found support at the rebound high from last August and the falling 200-day moving average.

Long here with a stop under $32 is a favorable risk/reward play, but I would like to see COPX rally through $42 resistance. Should it do so, a bullish price objective to $58 would be triggered based on the $26 to $52 range over the last nine months.

COPX: Holding $32-$34 Support, $42 Resistance

The Bottom Line

While not a slam dunk when assessing all risks, the valuation is decent on COPX and the chart features upside potential. Seasonality is soft though. Overall, I am bullish on COPX ETF, but under $32, the momentum would be in favor of the bears.