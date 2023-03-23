Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.53K Followers

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Mossberg - Three Part Advisors

Ray Hatch - President, CEO & Director

Brett Johnston - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Spychalla - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Gerard Sweeney - ROTH MKM Partners

Chip Moore - EF Hutton

George Melas - MKH Management Company

Gregg Kitt - Pinnacle Family Office Investments

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Quest Resource Holding Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dave Mossberg, Investor Relations representative. Please go ahead.

David Mossberg

Thank you, Brenda, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future performance of Quest. Use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe and other similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Quest's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events or Quest's results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, which are discussed in greater detail in Quest's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties. Quest's forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required to do so by law.

In addition, in this call, we may include industry and market data and other statistical information as well as Quest's

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.