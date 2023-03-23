TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 10:25 PM ETTMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.53K Followers

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gerard Barron - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Craig Shesky - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dmitry Silversteyn - Water Tower Research

Malcolm McDonald - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for participating in The Metals Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Corporate Update Conference Call. Joining us today are The Metals Company, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Gerard Barron; and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Shesky. Following their remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to CFO, Craig Shesky, as he reads the company’s Safe Harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements and information about the use of non-GAAP measures.

Craig, please go ahead.

Craig Shesky

Thank you. Please note that during this call, certain statements made by the company will be forward-looking and based on management’s beliefs and assumptions from information available at this time. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which maybe beyond our control, including those set forth in our Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our fourth quarter 2022 corporate update press release. Such statements may also be found in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports subsequently filed with the SEC, including our upcoming 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. I will then provide further detail about the risks related to our business.

Additionally, please note that the company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.