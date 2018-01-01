Seasonality Keeps Claims Below 200K?

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.42K Followers

Summary

  • Initial jobless claims remained healthy this week with another sub-200K print. Claims fell modestly to 191K from last week’s unrevised reading of 192K.
  • Given claims continue to impress, the seasonally adjusted number has come in below 200K for 9 of the last 10 weeks.
  • While initial claims improved, continuing claims worsened rising to 1.694 million from 1.68 million the previous week.

Jobless claims text on white paper from a notepad on a wooden background. wooden blocks magnifier.

Zolak

Initial jobless claims remained healthy this week with another sub-200K print. Claims fell modestly to 191K from last week’s unrevised reading of 192K. That small decline exceeded expectations of claims rising up to 197K.

Given claims continue to

Initial jobless claims

Initial jobless claims

Continuing jobless claims

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.42K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.