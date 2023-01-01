SilverBow Resources Focuses On Developing Its Oilier Assets

Mar. 23, 2023 11:53 PM ETSilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW)
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Groups

Summary

  • SilverBow is shifting its D&C capex towards its oily and liquids-rich assets in response to the significant decline in natural gas prices.
  • As a result, 2023 production is only expected to be up modestly compared to Q4 2022 levels, with a slight decline in natural gas production.
  • SilverBow's 2023 oil production is expected to be up close to +30% from Q4 2022 levels though.
  • At current strip of $71 oil and $2.80 gas, SilverBow is expected to end up with $22 million in cash burn while growing production.
  • Leverage is projected to end up at 1.4x at the end of 2023 and is something to keep an eye on.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

As expected, SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) modified its 2023 development plans to focus on its oilier assets in response to weak natural gas prices. This is contributing to a roughly 18% reduction in total 2023 production compared to

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.34K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He is currently ranked in the top 2% of analysts by TipRanks.
  
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.