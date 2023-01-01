bjdlzx

As expected, SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) modified its 2023 development plans to focus on its oilier assets in response to weak natural gas prices. This is contributing to a roughly 18% reduction in total 2023 production compared to its preliminary plans, although its liquids production should end up higher than previously expected.

SilverBow also modestly reduced its capex budget for 2023, but if commodity prices don't improve I can see SilverBow further trimming its capex. At current strip (roughly $71 WTI oil and $2.80 Henry Hub gas) for 2023, SilverBow is projected to have a slight amount of cash burn.

SilverBow's risk level is increasing due to its rising leverage, although its debt still looks manageable. I believe that SilverBow has considerable upside in a long-term $70 WTI oil and $4 Henry Hub gas environment based on the value of its assets. At those prices, I would value SilverBow at approximately $37 per share.

Updated Development Plans

SilverBow had previously aimed to deliver 410 MMCFE per day in production during 2023 with a $500 million capex budget. This would have resulted in 30% production growth compared to Q4 2022, but was subject to commodity prices and projected re-investment rate and leverage targets.

With the significant fall in commodity prices (particularly for natural gas) since that preliminary outlook, SilverBow trimmed its capex budget and focused it more on developing its oilier assets.

SilverBow now expects to average approximately 335 MMCFE per day in production during 2023 with a $450 million to $475 million capex budget. This is 6% growth compared to SilverBow's Q4 2022 production, with a 3% decline in natural gas production and a 29% increase in oil production.

SilverBow's preliminary plans could have resulted in 35% to 40% more natural gas production in 2023 compared to its official guidance, but slightly lower liquids production.

SilverBow's 2023 Outlook

As mentioned earlier, SilverBow expects to average approximately 335 MMCFE per day in 2023 production. The production split is around 26% oil, 15 % NGLs and 60% natural gas.

The current strip for 2023 is approximately $71 WTI oil and $2.80 Henry Hub natural gas. At those prices, SilverBow would be projected to generate $585 million in revenues before hedges.

SilverBow's hedges for 2023 have approximately $92 million in estimated value. It has around 89% of its natural gas production hedged along with approximately 51% of its oil production hedged.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 5,246,875 $67.50 $354 NGLs (Barrels) 2,974,750 $21.30 $63 Natural Gas [MCF] 73,000,000 $2.30 $168 Hedge Value $92 Total Revenue $677 Click to enlarge

At current strip prices, SilverBow is projected to end up with $22 million in cash burn in 2023.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $89 Transportation & Processing $39 Taxes Other Than Income $32 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $59 Capital Expenditures $462 Total Expenses $699 Click to enlarge

This would increase SilverBow's net debt from $691 million at the end of 2022 to $713 million at the end of 2023. SilverBow's leverage would be 1.4x at the end of 2023 in this scenario.

SilverBow's reinvestment rate has also increased to around 93% in this scenario due to the fall in commodity prices (partially offset by SilverBow's hedges).

Estimated Valuation

SilverBow's estimated value has been reduced to approximately $37 per share (at the end of 2023) in a long-term $70 WTI oil and $4 Henry Hub gas scenario. SilverBow is now expected to end up with more net debt and less production (although slightly higher liquids production) by late 2023 due to the fall in commodity prices plus its modified development plans.

SilverBow's leverage and net debt is still manageable although that is something to monitor if commodity prices move lower. Due to its hedges, SilverBow is more exposed to oil prices going lower than natural gas prices going lower.

A value of $37 per share (plus SilverBow's) projected year-end 2023 net debt is around 0.8x its projected PDP PV-10 at $70 oil and $4 gas. SilverBow's proved reserves had a PV-10 of approximately $5 billion at the end of 2022, but that was at inflated SEC prices and with PUDs accounting for close to 50% of that value. SilverBow's proved PV-10 at end of February strip pricing was a bit under $3 billion.

Conclusion

SilverBow has trimmed its capex budget a bit and refocused its development on its oilier assets in response to the significant decline in commodity prices (especially for natural gas). This should allow SilverBow to end up with a modest amount ($22 million) of cash burn at current strip of $71 oil and $2.80 gas. SilverBow is also largely protected against further declines in natural gas prices via its hedging position, which covers 89% of its natural gas production.

The current pricing scenario isn't ideal for SilverBow's production growth plans, so it may further trim its capex budget. It is projected to end 2023 with 1.4x leverage, which is manageable, but also a bit higher than ideal.

SilverBow does appear to have considerable upside in a long-term $70 WTI oil and $4 Henry Hub gas scenario, with an estimated value of $37 per share in that case.