Lennar: Hold Rating For The Near Term

Mar. 24, 2023 12:18 AM ETLennar Corporation (LEN.B), LEN
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
369 Followers

Summary

  • To succeed, LEN.B must maintain momentum towards an asset-light business model, operational discipline, and a healthy balance sheet.
  • LEN.B's dynamic pricing model, incentives, and focus on digital marketing are expected to increase through-cycle margins.
  • I am recommending a hold rating for the near term to tide through FY23.
Large Home Exterior Nevada

JasonDoiy

Overview

For Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) to succeed in generating returns in the coming years, I believe it must maintain its momentum toward an asset-light business model. LEN.B's size, operational discipline, and healthy balance sheet are three of the most important fundamental factors that

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
369 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.