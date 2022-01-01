NanoStockk

Investment Thesis

Cano Health, Inc.(NYSE:CANO) gives its US and Puerto Rico members access to primary care medical services. It owns and manages medical centers supported by CanoPanorama, a patented population health management technology-powered platform that gives healthcare practitioners a 360-degree perspective of their members and actionable data to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Despite having a very strong revenue growth in 2022 and its membership growing by 36%, the market seems to ignore this growth in valuing this stock. CANO stock has plummeted by about 83% over the last year despite being a year characterized by massive growth. In my opinion, the market's valuation reflects the company's weak balance sheet and low profitability. Also, negative market sentiment has resulted in a decline in share price due to the company's failure to meet EPS forecasts for 2022.

However, considering the company's approach to strengthening its balance sheet and achieving more efficiency, I am optimistic that this company will turn things around in the long run. The strong revenue growth expected to grow more than the entire industry in the coming years will be the primary catalyst to profitability. This strong revenue growth is in play when the company is managing its costs and eyeing more resource optimization hence efficiency. Given this background, I am optimistic about this company's long-term prospects, but I rate a hold since its short-term is bleak.

Strong 2022 Growth

Cano Health experienced significant expansion in 2022. Their membership increased 36% from the previous year to about 310,000 members. From the last quarter of 2021, this is an increase of around 83,000 members. By 2022's end, 45 percent of its customers were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, 13 percent in Medicare DCE plans, 25 percent in Medicaid, and 17 percent in ACA plans.

They expanded into new markets and service lines and, most importantly, provided their patients with great clinical care that led to measurable improvements in their outcomes, all while generating over $2.7 billion in revenue for the full year (approximately 85% growth YoY). In 2022, they added 18 medical facilities to their network through acquisitions and opened 24 brand-new facilities. Florida, Texas, Nevada, Illinois, New Mexico, California, and Puerto Rico were among the states with which they concluded the year with 172 medical facilities. When valuing the company, I think the market overlooks the substantial 2022 CANO growth.

Earnings Per Share Falls Short

Despite revenue aligning with analyst projections, earnings per share fell 167% short of analyst expectations. In the next three years, revenue is projected to rise by an average of 12% annually, significantly higher than the 7.8% annual growth forecast for the Healthcare sector in the United States. Based on these results, I believe the significant earnings per share shortfall contributes to this firm's present share price scenario. The above industry sales growth prediction is a testament to the optimism in this company, despite the aforementioned drawbacks.

New members having lower than planned revenues per member per month[PMPM] in their first year, geographic expansion resulting in lower revenue PMPM, and a larger proportion of non-risk members resulting in lower PMPM were likely the cause of the shortfall.

Marlow Hernandez:

"Factors negatively impacting Medicare Advantage revenue in 2022 included new members with lower than expected first-year revenue per member per month or PMPM, growth in geographies with lower revenue PMPM, and a higher percentage of non-risk members with a lower PMPM."

Since new members haven't yet had the medical visit required to complete risk score adjustments, they generate less income and erode margins. In addition, their high-repetition first visits in an effort to diagnose their conditions contribute to an increase in both outpatient visits and the overall cost of care, further constraining margins. In addition, share dilution is a major reason for the decline in EPS. The increase in shares outstanding of nine percent over the past year likely affected earnings per share.

Weak Balance Sheet

I would say that CANO's balance sheet is poor due to the company's high level of debt and low levels of cash on hand. The company's debt-to-equity ratio of 203% (debt: equity) is extremely high and risky, given its size (approximately $1 billion in debt and $494.2 million in equity). The company's cash and equivalents of $27.32M are significantly less than the $146M needed to cover operational expenses in the fiscal year 2022 and the $62M needed in the fourth quarter. This implies that the firm requires liquidity urgently to continue operating smoothly.

Based on its current free cash flow, CANO has less than a year of cash runway, and if free cash flow continues to decrease at historical rates of 56.4% per year, it will have less than a year of cash runway in the future, as well. Since the company's cash flows are uncertain in providing the immediately necessary liquidity, the company will need to find alternative sources of financing.

Addressing The Liquidity Challenge

The company's management is aware of the liquidity problems and has taken steps to mitigate them. Some of these steps include trying to access credit and looking into ways to become more efficient. First off, CANO announced the closing of a $150 million term loan with Diameter Capital Partners and Rubicon Founders during their Q4 2022 transcript call. They plan to use the transaction's net proceeds, about $140 million, for general business needs.

In addition to looking for credit, the company has come up with other ways to improve efficiency and make the most of its cash flow. First off, they plan to pay the term loan's interest in kind instead of cash in 2023. This move will save them the cash they would have used to service those interest expenses. Additionally, by postponing the construction of new hospitals until 2024, they hope to save about $35 million in capital expenditures.

To boost center-level economics, they're combining eight smaller medical centers into nearby larger ones for 177 medical centers by 2023, up from 172 in 2022. They also cut staff, tightened spending, and improved vendor contracts to match their altered growth projections. These steps will reduce 2023 SG&A costs by $70 million.

Lastly, they renegotiated payer arrangements and let go of underperforming affiliate physicians to lower their medical costs, saving an estimated $20 million. These measures set them up for significant growth in operating cash flow through 2023 and into 2024.

ROCE Trend and Its Implication

Cano Health's ROCE hasn't been rising at an awe-inspiring rate historically. The rate of return on investment was 6.0 percent about two years ago but dropped to 0.5 percent. While a rise in revenue and total assets utilized may indicate that the company is investing in future growth, the additional capital has resulted in a temporary drop in return on invested capital. Long-term stock performance may benefit significantly from these investments' potential success.

One More Thing: Q4 2022 Call Transcript Takeaways

The company's dedication to sustainable development, resource optimization, and the pursuit of operational efficiencies is made abundantly clear in the Q4 2022 conference call transcript. Although the background for these steps has already been laid out, I'd want to offer a prospective view of them here.

To begin with, one of the current challenges the company is facing is liquidity and profitability. With the company's measures to restore efficiency in resource use and manage costs, I am very optimistic that operating costs will improve significantly, and thus, profitability margins will improve. Further, sustainable development would imply incremental revenues when completed at a manageable capital outlay, further impacting returns positively. Reading this section alongside the ROCE section above sums up the long-term optimism these company's initiatives have.

While I am giving these upbeat projections, investors must know when to expect a return on their investment following a risky undertaking. To me, the company's 2023 guidance is relatively weak and lackluster, suggesting that it expects to see the results of its efforts in fiscal years beyond the current one. The reason for this is that I anticipate it will take the company around a year before the full effect of these corrective and promising measures is felt.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am heartened to see that Cano Health is reinvesting for growth, resulting in increased sales even though short-term returns are lower. Based on this analysis, this company's short-term outlook may not be good, but I'm very optimistic about its long-term prospects.