Thesis

I hold a very bullish long-term view on the Food Delivery industry, as I believe the younger generations value convenience more than previous generations and are willing to spend on it. This behavior should have been further embedded in the minds of consumers during covid lock-down as well, exposing non-users to the perks of food delivery. With regards to Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF), I believe its 1P model has done well, specifically in London - DROOF's stronghold - but there is an overhanging risk of regulation literally making this business model illegal. On top of this, the imminent risk of recession that would reshape consumer spending behavior over the coming near-term in Europe could put a damper on DROOF growth. DROOF is also not spared from any competitive threat, especially with UberEats (UBER) and Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF) chasing for its shares. I note that market share is hard to analyze across the platforms, especially with DROOF not revealing the number of food orders. All in all, while the industry is set for long-term growth, I believe DROOF has too much risk coming at it and, as such, recommend a hold rating.

2H22 results

In the grand scheme of things, DROOF's results were satisfactory, with 2H22 gross profit coming in 8% above consensus and 2H22 EBITDA being on target. Losses in 2H22 were significantly lower than I had anticipated. Since most of the 4Q22 results were released in January, the focus of the 2H22 results was on the FY23 guidance, where management predicted low-to-mid-single digit growth in GTV ex-FX and £20-50 million in adjusted EBITDA. As I said above, it is hard to properly assess DROOF results given that it does not disclose the arguably most important metric for a food delivery company - the number of food orders (not total orders). There are 2 ways to view the GTV guide:

Food delivery order is down significantly given that food inflation is high. This does not sound good Food delivery order growth is mediocre, but this is unlikely given that we know food inflation is high

As such, based on the results, I would infer that number of orders are going to fall hard, which sparks the question of how much is DROOF losing share here? Food delivery is a game of who has the most profitable market share. If DROOF had a smaller share of the profitable market, it would have less money to defend its market position. That said, I would also argue brand awareness is something that money can effectively "buy into," as evident by TKAYF's failure to capture a substantial share in London.

Upside from advertising and other ventures?

In 4Q22, advertising accounted for 0.6% of GTV, or an annualized £40 million in revenue. While small, I thought this might help DROOF in terms of profits. Given that this is mostly due to advertising in restaurants and that the FMCG proposition was only released in 2H22, the chances of this being successful seem high. If we take the management guide at face value, it appears that they are very optimistic about the growth of this market niche. On the call, management stated that they anticipate 2023 revenue growth to be robust and margin-accretive. Next, on grocery and dark stores, there also seems to be good progress. In addition to supply-side metrics and the percentage of gross transaction volume, it is important to note that Hop has made significant progress toward profitability and that it likely has achieved a significant cost advantage against pure-play dark store operators. An obvious contributor to this growth is the investment in products across the board in the grocery store's selection.

Taken as a whole, it might appear that progress is being made rapidly; however, as I mentioned before, there simply isn't enough information to make an accurate assessment of the true performance. I don't think anyone can form a firm opinion about how important these can be unless management starts disclosing more information. As such, all these are question marks that could possibly be catalysts to DROOF upsides when they can be properly assessed.

Will we see a stop to cash burn?

Cash flow is expected to improve along with EBITDA and the reduction of exceptional costs. Investors now have a better grasp of the difference between EBTIDA and FCF thanks to the disclosed cash bridge (something TKAYF did not do). More specifically, it appears that the two largest items in FY22 were the -£80m spent on capex and CapDev and the £85m spent on exceptional items. A significant portion of the latter, around $40 million, was a one-time working capital outflow due to the tax on vested options that is not expected to be repeated, while the rest was made up of one-time expenses due to the closure of operations in Spain, Australia, and the Netherlands. What's noteworthy is that the new CFO has hinted at a potential break-even in run-rate FCF by 2023. (likely 2H23 or 4Q23 I believe). However, the DROOF business model (hiring riders as independent contractors rather than full-time employees) still carries the risk of a heavy fine from regulators, which would have a devastating effect on cash flow. In my opinion, the regulatory risk is the biggest overhang on the stock, as it is a walking time bomb that could effectively change the entire unit economics and operations of DROOF.

Conclusion

While the Food Delivery industry is set for long-term growth, DROOF faces too much risk in the form of looming regulation, a potential recession, and intense competition. The recently released 2H22 results were satisfactory, with gross profit and EBITDA coming in above consensus and losses lower than anticipated. However, the lack of disclosure of the number of food orders makes it difficult to assess the true performance of the company. Upside may come from advertising and other ventures, such as grocery and dark stores, but more information is needed to accurately assess their potential. While cash flow is expected to improve, the risk of heavy fines from regulators for hiring riders as independent contractors remains a significant overhang on the stock. Based on these factors, I recommend a hold rating on DROOF.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.