Qualcomm's Dividend Increase: A Positive Sign But Not A Silver Bullet

Mar. 24, 2023 7:30 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Following the recent 7% increase in its annual dividend, Qualcomm has appeared on the radar for attractive dividend plays.
  • The current yield is among the highest in the sector and also appears safe based on historical data.
  • Looking ahead, however, there are a number of important risks that overshadow Qualcomm's ability to consistently increase its dividend.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Roundabout Investor. Learn More »

2019 Consumer Electronics Show Highlights New Products And Technology

Justin Sullivan

Semiconductors is rarely the place that comes to mind when it comes to high and stable dividend payments.

It is a highly cyclical industry where most investors are looking for exciting growth opportunities and the next hot product

Qualcomm end-markets

Qualcomm Investor Presentation

Qualcomm revenue growth

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Qualcomm raises its dividend

Seeking Alpha

Qualcomm Dividends Paid

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Semiconductors Dividend Yield % by company

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Semiconductors Gross Margin %

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Qualcomm dividend versus cash flow

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Qualcomm Dividend Safety, Yield, Growth and Consistency

Seeking Alpha

Silicon Shipments vs. GDP

prepared by the author, using data from semi.org and FRED

Qualcomm consumer electronics

Qualcomm Investor Presentation

Qualcomm Apple dispute

Seeking Alpha

Qualcomm competitors

Qualcomm 10-K SEC Filing

Qualcomm relying on Apple and Samsung

Qualcomm 10-K SEC Filing

Samsung to develop five chip plants in South Korea

Seeking Alpha

Qualcomm Stock-Based Compensation to Cash Flow

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Qualcomm Stock Based Compensation versus Share Repurchases

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Looking for better positioned high quality businesses in the semiconductors space?

You can now gain access to my highest conviction ideas in the sector by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.

Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation.

As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided.

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
4.6K Followers
Investment strategy for those seeking steady and above-market returns

Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.

Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.

Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder . 

All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the company's SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.