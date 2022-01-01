PJAN - Protected S&P 500 Exposure, Ideal For A Recession

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was a brutal year for equities, with the S&P 500 down over -18%.
  • PJAN is an exchange traded fund that gives up some of the index upside in order to hedge the downside.
  • The fund was down only -5% last year, and is closely tracking the index positive performance this year.
  • The fund employs a protective collar options strategy, with the downside structured as a put spread.
  • We find the tenor of the options overlay to be appropriate for today's environment, and the fund to be a robust option for recessionary environments.

Wall Street Mixed Following Drop In World Markets

Tasos Katopodis

Thesis

They say you cannot time the market. And that is correct. The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF (BATS:PJAN) is an exchange traded fund that offers investors exposure to the S&P 500 index, but with a

collar

Collar Strategy (Investopedia)

port

PJAN Portfolio (Fund Manager)

analytics

Period Statistics (Fund Website)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.3K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.