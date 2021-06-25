After months of speculation, guesstimates, and news from reliable sources, it appears like the venerable Japanese firm, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) has accepted a buyout offer from a private equity consortium offer as reported here by Seeking Alpha. While it is always sad to see iconic brands taken over, this was a long time coming. As covered in this article, the company has been through a sea of changes and issues. A few of those are listed below for context:
Hence, almost everyone involved will be relieved one way or the other than the buyout saga has come to an end. While many (especially the activist investors from 2017) will likely walk away with the short end of the stick, someone gets their way and it remains to be seen how the new private Toshiba operates.
A few highlights from the deal are as follows:
Toshiba's business has many great parts as covered in this Seeking Alpha article. The problem, at least in recent times, has been to get these different parts to row together in unison so that 1 + 1 will result in something greater than 2. However, with the company, including Board Chairman in the past, struggling with repeated scandals and aftermaths, it is not a surprise that the company could barely stay afloat over the last decade, making investors wonder if 1 + 1 was even greater than 0 at times.
While this is not yet a case of the company itself or its products going out entirely, it is still a little sad whenever you see an iconic brand fold. I still remember how hot the Toshiba laptops and DVD players were during my graduate studies. However, nostalgia is not an investment reason. Being a fan of Peter Lynch's advices, one that comes to mind in this context is "turnaround companies are battered, depressed, and often can barely drag themselves into bankruptcy & they are no growers. They rarely to turnaround." I am glad it is not the public investors anymore who are investing in this turnaround story.
Being a "Pink Limited Info" stock, Toshiba was already not a good investment or even trade for most, with its well-known accounting and financial reporting issues. And at this point, there isn't much investors can nor need to do except saying SayōNara.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
