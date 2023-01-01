Natali_Mis

Companies with a track record of growing dividends tend to outperform the market. Management's announcement of dividend increases signifies strong business performance and a commitment to shareholder rewards. I monitor companies with a proven history of dividend growth to provide you with up-to-date information on pending increases. The lists below offer valuable insights on stocks that will raise their dividends in the coming week. This information is particularly relevant in today's inflationary environment.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date marks the eligibility cut-off point for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have purchased shares by the close of the preceding business day. For example, if the ex-dividend date falls on a Tuesday, you must have bought (or already owned) the shares by the market close on Monday. Note that if the ex-dividend date is on a Monday (or a Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must have acquired the shares by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 7 Challenger 9 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 29 4.64 30-Mar-23 5.00% Champion Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 19 2.87 30-Mar-23 9.02% Contender Camden Property Trust (CPT) 14 4.01 30-Mar-23 6.38% Contender Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 13 1.58 30-Mar-23 25.00% Contender Humana Inc. (HUM) 12 0.71 30-Mar-23 12.31% Contender First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 11 2.59 30-Mar-23 8.47% Contender Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 10 2.79 30-Mar-23 20.63% Contender Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (DOX) 10 1.75 30-Mar-23 10.13% Contender Danaher Corporation (DHR) 9 0.44 30-Mar-23 8.00% Challenger FirstService Corporation - Common Shares (FSV) 8 0.67 30-Mar-23 10.84% Challenger TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 7 9.81 30-Mar-23 5.75% Challenger Stantec Inc (STN) 7 1.39 30-Mar-23 8.30% Challenger Nutrien Ltd. Common Shares (NTR) 6 2.85 30-Mar-23 10.42% Challenger Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 6 0.79 30-Mar-23 33.33% Challenger Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordin... (WTW) 6 1.49 30-Mar-23 2.44% Challenger Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 41 2.54 31-Mar-23 8.02% Champion Globe Life Inc. (GL) 18 0.84 31-Mar-23 8.17% Contender Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital... (HASI) 5 6.15 31-Mar-23 5.33% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent ESS 2.2 2.31 5.00% ELS 0.41 0.447 9.02% CPT 0.94 1 6.38% STLD 0.34 0.425 25.00% HUM 0.788 0.885 12.31% FR 0.295 0.32 8.47% DOX 0.395 0.435 10.13% REXR 0.315 0.38 20.63% DHR 0.25 0.27 8.00% FSV 0.203 0.225 10.84% TRP 0.661 0.699 5.75% STN 0.18 0.195 8.30% WTW 0.82 0.84 2.44% NTR 0.48 0.53 10.42% MPWR 0.75 1 33.33% APD 1.62 1.75 8.02% GL 0.208 0.225 8.17% HASI 0.375 0.395 5.33% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High ESS 199.31 199.02 353.43 27.73 0% Off Low 44% Off High ELS 62.37 56.55 82.26 50.25 10% Off Low 24% Off High CPT 99.65 99.27 171.71 53.06 0% Off Low 42% Off High STLD 107.26 61.94 136.45 16.95 73% Off Low 21% Off High HUM 498.21 408.89 570.43 12.94 22% Off Low 13% Off High FR 49.42 42.64 64.69 25.51 16% Off Low 24% Off High REXR 54.47 48.45 83.23 87.14 12% Off Low 35% Off High DOX 92.8 75.71 97.08 18 23% Off Low 4% Off High DHR 246.35 233.03 303.24 52.25 6% Off Low 19% Off High FSV 134.43 112.06 148.7 83.32 20% Off Low 10% Off High STN 56 40.55 61.61 22.93 38% Off Low 9% Off High TRP 37.93 37.84 56.76 12.95 0% Off Low 33% Off High NTR 74.37 68.7 115.18 261.72 8% Off Low 35% Off High WTW 225.79 185.74 258.93 22% Off Low 13% Off High MPWR 504.99 301.03 539.13 92.02 68% Off Low 6% Off High APD 275.36 210.83 326.85 31.48 31% Off Low 16% Off High GL 107.04 87.36 123.85 14.4 23% Off Low 14% Off High HASI 25.71 21.29 49.53 37.96 21% Off Low 48% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I have arranged the table by descending order for investors who prioritize current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule TRP 9.81 23.3 14.4 11.8 6.8 21.6 HASI 6.15 7.2 3.8 2.6 8.7 ESS 4.64 5.3 4.1 4.7 7.2 9.2 CPT 4.01 9.2 5.5 4.6 5.3 8.5 ELS 2.87 13.1 10.2 11 14.1 13.8 NTR 2.85 4.5 3 30.9 13.1 33.7 REXR 2.79 31.3 19.4 16.8 19.5 FR 2.59 9.3 8.7 7 9.5 APD 2.54 8 11.8 11.3 9.7 13.8 DOX 1.75 37.2 20.1 17.6 22.5 19.3 STLD 1.58 63.5 21 22.4 15.6 23.9 WTW 1.49 -14.1 8.1 9.1 1.4 10.6 STN 1.39 4.9 7.7 7.1 6.2 8.5 GL 0.84 5.1 6.6 6.8 8 7.6 MPWR 0.79 25 23.3 30.3 11.6 31.1 HUM 0.71 12.5 12.7 10.8 11.8 11.5 FSV 0.67 11 10.5 10.6 11.3 DHR 0.44 19.1 13.7 12.3 25.9 12.7 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

I constantly seek dividend growth stocks with a proven track record of outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my benchmark. It boasts a solid history of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a history of growing dividends. If you can't beat the index, you should take it.

I'm comparing its performance to the ten companies with the list's highest 10-year dividend growth rate. Note NTR should be on the list, but the YCharts data only goes back about five years, so I skipped it and included TRP instead.

Data by YCharts

MPWR was the monster performer over the past decade, returning over 2100% and absolutely crushing everyone here. I will note, a large amount of that performance came since the 2020 Covid crash, so more research is needed here if that's sustainable or not.

Besides that, most of the performers topped SCHD's 204% total return. STLD, HUM, DHR, APD, and ELS all healthily beat SCHD, with DOX and GL approximately matching. Only ESS and TRP truly lagged.

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.