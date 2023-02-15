Amgen: Questioning The Horizon Therapeutics Acquisition

Summary

  • Amgen reported solid results for fiscal 2022 with the bottom line growing in the double digits.
  • The company recently announced the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics and while the acquisition might make sense it is increasing the total debt to rather extreme levels.
  • While Amgen is undervalued from a fundamental point of view, I rather consider the stock a hold due to the debt levels.

In my last article I called Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) a good pick for the next recession as the business can be seen as rather recession-resilient. And I would still see it this way and consider Amgen a good

Amgen: Full year 2022 results

Amgen: Guidance for fiscal 2023

Horizon Therapeutics key deal terms

Chart
Amgen: Lumakras sales did not perform well in the last few quarters

Otezla sales increased slightly in fiscal 2022

Repatha reported record quarterly sales in Q4/22

Horizon Therapeutics pipeline

Amgen: Krystexxa is reporting solid sales growth

Tepezza sales almost reached $2 billion in fiscal 2022

Chart
