StockByM

The iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is a pretty standard exposure to the Japanese stock market, weighted towards all the products that Japan is known for. There are issues with EWJ in the current macroeconomic setup. The banking failures, and the general pressure that is going to follow it on regional banking is something that investors should not ignore as it will affect credit conditions, as the Fed and other monetary authorities that are tightening intended. Japan is not having its own monetary tightening, but it is an export economy and focused in financed-demand markets. Things aren't that great for them despite staying very accommodating in terms of local borrowing.

EWJ Breakdown

We've covered EWJ in the past. What's important is that its exposures are majorly skewed towards industrials and consumer discretionary, both of which depend on credit conditions for leases and financed sales as they are high ticket items, where especially consumer discretionary can get crimped by consumer access to credit, which is more limited than corporate access.

Sectors (iShares.com)

Where these exports go is important, because we can then understand how credit conditions are affecting many of these financed markets. Looking broadly at the Japanese economy we get these data.

Japanese Exports (OEC)

China and Hong Kong (HK) were the first major hits in 2022 when they had their mostly separate issue with their housing and financing markets, as well as a general crunch in the economy due to pretty laborious COVID-19 lockdown measures to deal with the low rates of elderly vaccinations. Trade deficits in Japan grew pretty meaningfully as this major export market fell out of favor. Western markets are even larger for Japan. The US might have the most acute issue with credit crunch as its rate hiking regime has been the more aggressive of Western nations, and leverage is generally higher in the US than in Europe. The value of export market teed up for a decline in 2023 are almost twice as large as the Chinese and HK export markets.

Bottom Line

Our concern is that, in the US particularly, the non-linear effects of raising rates are starting to appear in the recent banking situation. The SVB Financial (SIVB) collapse is a durable problem for the venture economy, which is important for producing meaningful innovation, but also regional banking's proven fragility will mean a premium on offered deposit rates, stressed profitability, and credit crunching that could get worse in a punctuated incident around commercial real estate, which is a weakness in the US economy as offices stay unattractive for employees. Tightening credit is going to look bad, and the biggest hits should come to automotive demand especially where pent-up COVID-19 demand was anyway becoming exhausted, and of course automotive demand is dependent on financing. Demand reductions induced by the credit tightening are exactly what the Fed was trying to accomplish to deal with inflation.

The majority of all Japan's car manufacturers' revenue comes from abroad, and the US is usually the biggest wallet share.

The EWJ PE is around 12-13x.

The way we look at PE, in case readers were wondering, is we simply compare everything to the opportunities that are high quality in their economics and recession resistant that we follow or in most cases have already invested in. We find things that are high quality and recession resistant at 10x PE or below without issues. 12-13x on EWJ is just too high. We're not interested given the potential dangers in the sectors EWJ are levered to.

Moreover, the 0.5% expense ratio is just too high for such a passive cross section of the Japanese market. Easy pass.