EWJ: A Little Too Exposed To Global Credit Tightening

Mar. 24, 2023 5:42 AM ETiShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Summary

  • EWJ is exposed to a lot of credit-dependent markets, the biggest offender being consumer discretionary dominated by the Japanese car and appliance industry.
  • Credit tightening, now that we see how non-linear of a process it is with the bank failures, has to be the main theme of a 2023 portfolio.
  • EWJ's exposures, but also PE, just don't make it attractive enough, even though we think that within Japan there are gems.
Tokyo city in Japan

StockByM

The iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is a pretty standard exposure to the Japanese stock market, weighted towards all the products that Japan is known for. There are issues with EWJ in the current macroeconomic setup. The banking failures, and the general

EWJ sectors

Sectors (iShares.com)

japan exports country

Japanese Exports (OEC)

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.59K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

