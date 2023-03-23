Netflix: Recent Optimism Doesn't Change The Picture

Mar. 24, 2023 6:00 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)DIS, PARA, PARAA, PARAP, WBD
Summary

  • Shares of Netflix saw a nice move higher, driven by general optimism in the tech space and by the prospect that the firm is seeing growing subscriber numbers in Canada.
  • While this is nice, it's important to keep in mind that the company continues to grow nonetheless, but its real growth is occurring outside of the US and Canada.
  • The firm is fine, but NFLX shares are pricey and there are better prospects that can be had at this time.
Netflix

Wachiwit

March 23rd proved to be a rather bullish day for investors in streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). In response to a report that the company was seeing an uptick in gross subscribers in Canada, as well as on the

Netflix Subscribers

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Netflix Subscribers

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Netflix Subscribers trend

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Netflix Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Netflix 2022 Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Daniel Jones
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

