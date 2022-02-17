DRDGold: Strong Torque To Rising Gold Prices

Mar. 24, 2023 6:09 AM ETDRDGOLD Limited (DRD)ARG:CA, ARREF, DPM, DRDGF
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • The business model of DRDGOLD eliminates some of the risks faced by a typical miner.
  • The relatively high AISC base of the company translates into higher torque in a rising gold price environment.
  • The company is dealing with electricity supply problems in South Africa.

Gold ingot surrounded by golden coins

ayala_studio

The business of metals' production doesn't always come along with a mine. There are companies that don't own or operate any mines, but instead are specialized in tailings processing. One such company that I covered before is Amerigo Resources (

subsidiaries

DRDGOLD's subsidiaries (DRDGold)

production

DRDGOLD's production highlights (DRDGold)

financials

Financial highlights (DRDGold)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.26K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DRD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.