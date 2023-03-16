Mihaela Rosu/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares have come down significantly since the beginning of this banking crisis. Despite assurances from the Fed and Treasury, investors seem to be worried about the state of Schwab's balance sheet, and with reason. However, the problems Schwab faces are no different from those the broader financial system faces.

Ultimately, the notion that Schwab could suffer a Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) type bank run is ridiculous. Schwab is a very different beast than SVB, and even if a run did happen, there are plenty of ways for Schwab to deal with it.

SCHW shares look oversold here, and the company has a solid record of growth and profitability. I say buy the dip.

What's wrong with Schwab?

The issue with Schwab is that faced by many banks, and it can be summoned up in two words: Unrealized losses. These occur when the value of an asset declines, which creates a loss in the balance sheet, which is why it is unrealized.

As of the latest annual report, Schwab had $15,580 million in unrealized losses.

Unrealized losses (10K)

These unrealized losses have not been accounted for because the banks have been using a neat trick called "hold to maturity". These losses are hidden by placing these assets under this category, as we see Schwab doing in the table above. These roughly $15 billion represent negative equity and actually mean that Schwab's book value is negative.

Book Value 2022 +Total Assets 551,772 - Goodwill 11,951 - Intangibles 8,789 - Total Liabilities 515,164 - Preferred stock 9,706 - Unrealized Loss 15,624 Tangible Book Value (9,462) Click to enlarge

Source: Company Financials, Author's work

In short, much like with Silicon Valley Bank, if all depositors came in to redeem their deposits, Schwab would literally not be able to meet these deposits. At least not with its current assets. But does this mean that Schwab is at risk of default? There are a couple factors that make me think not.

Will Schwab suffer a bank run?

Bank runs are an inherent part of the banking system. At any given time, if all depositors come to collect. A bank would not be able to satisfy all deposit requests, even if its assets were enough to cover its deposits. At the very least, some time would be needed to sell these.

With that said, Schwab is currently in the red, but that doesn't mean it can't make good on its deposits, and it also doesn't mean it will suffer a bank run.

Schwab is a very different beast from SVB. Most of the clients of the latter were early-stage companies. Meanwhile, Schwab has 33.8 million brokerage clients, over 1.7 million banking accounts and as many as 2.4 million corporate retirement plans. This is a very diversified clientele, and a bank run would require millions of individuals to take their funds away, not just a few hundred companies.

Even if this did happen, Schwab has, in theory, the necessary liquidity.

We have access to significant liquidity, including an estimated $100 billion of cash flow from cash on hand, portfolio-related cash flows, and net new assets we anticipate realizing over the next twelve months,

Source: CFO Peter Crawford

On top of that, Schwab could also tap the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program. Plus, over 80% of the deposits at Schwab would be covered by the FDIC.

So if a bank run and collapse are very unlikely, does the current stock plunge seem appropriate?

Is Schwab worth a buy?

In the table below, we can look at some valuation multiples for Schwab, Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR). We can also see a 3-year CAGR and Net Income Margin.

SCHW GS MS IBKR P/E GAAP (TTM) 16,07 10,43 14,24 21,21 Price/Sales (TTM) 5,11 2,47 2,77 2,52 Price to Book (TTM) 3,88 1,77 1,61 2,87 Revenue 3 Year (CAGR) 24,65% 7,96% 8,87% 16,62% Net Income Margin 34,60% 25,22% 20,66% 12,00% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, we must understand that Schwab lies somewhere between a "regular" bank, like GS, and a stockbroker, like IBKR. SCHW does command a higher valuation, but this seems justified given its higher growth rate and overall higher margins.

Over the past five years, Schwab has traded at a P/S of over 6; I'd expect this P/S level to return in the long run. Fundamentally, other than $15 billion in unrealized losses, not much has changed with Schwab. $15 billion is nothing to scoff at, and it makes sense that the stock's price would come down a bit. However, this is a company with annual revenues of over $20 billion and a strong liquidity position.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the notion that Schwab could collapse seems ridiculous to me. As mentioned above, deposits are mostly insured, customers are diversified, and there's plenty of liquidity and funding capability to withstand a bank run. Schwab is suffering from the same problem as many other banks, unrealized losses, though perhaps a bit more. But that doesn't change the fact that SCHW is a household name, with a strong track record of growth and profitability. This dip looks like an adding opportunity to me, and that's exactly what I'm going to do.