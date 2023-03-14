Gold On The Verge Of Massive Breakout (Technical Analysis)

Mar. 24, 2023 6:42 AM ETGold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR)GLD, IAU
Summary

  • The decline in bank deposits reduces the lending capacity and leads to a credit contraction in the economy.
  • The gold market is approaching the long-term pivot of $2,075, which has the potential to open the door to higher prices.
  • Due to the emergence of bull flags and cup-and-handle patterns, GLD and IAU are attractive investment options.

The crisis has raised the price of gold.international situation and finance theme.Money investment and risk control.safe haven asset.economic risk.A wooden sieve with word "Crisis" written on it holds a pile of gold nuggets.

Huang Evan/iStock via Getty Images

Market uncertainty is growing as the bank run continues, putting pressure on the United States economy. Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR) is bullish due to safe-haven demand amid market volatility. In recent days, the price of gold

BofAML Move Index

BofAML Move Index (tradingview.com)

Purchasing Power of the Consumer Dollar

Purchasing Power of the Consumer Dollar (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Total Assets

Total Assets (Chart prepared by Author (fred.stlouisfed.org))

Gold yearly chart

Gold yearly chart (stockcharts.com)

Gold Monthly chart

Gold Monthly chart (stockcharts.com)

GLD Monthly chart

GLD Monthly chart (stockcharts.com)

IAU Monthly Chart

IAU Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

