Why I Won't Be Buying This Dip On Dominion Energy

Mar. 24, 2023 7:09 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)
Summary

  • Dominion Energy regularly carries high debt and a significant portion of its operating income is spent on interest payments.
  • The long-term pace of revenue growth is lower than the long-term pace of dilution.
  • Since 2017, a rise in revenue has been accompanied by a drop in net income and a net margin contraction.
  • Dominion Energy is a Hold.

Warren Buffett"s Berkshire Hathaway To Buy Dominion Energy

Zach Gibson

Thesis

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has seen a significant decline in its valuation and at first glance this company looks like a buy-the-dip opportunity. Upon closer examination, the company regularly carries a heavy debt load and appears to be becoming

dominion unusual items D energy

Dominion Unusual Items (Seeking Alpha - Dominion Financials)

dominion energy annual revenue

Dominion Annual Revenue (Blake Downer)

dominion energy margin

Dominion Annual Margins (Blake Downer)

dominion energy float cash revenue dilution

Dominion Float vs Cash vs Revenue (Blake Downer)

dominion energy interest expense income

Dominion Income vs Interest (Blake Downer)

Dominion Energy assets liabilities

Dominion Current Liabilities (Blake Downer)

Dominion Energy assets liabilities

Dominion Assets - Liabilities (Blake Downer)

dominion energy revenue quarterly

Dominion Quarterly Revenue (Blake Downer)

Dominion Energy margins quarterly

Dominion Energy Quarterly Margins (Blake Downer)

dominion energy dilution float

Dominion Float vs Cash vs Revenue (Blake Downer)

dominion energy valuation value

Dominion Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

dominion energy dividend

Dominion Dividend Mistory (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
225 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

