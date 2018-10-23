Altria: Multiple Disappointments From Investor Day

Mar. 24, 2023 7:31 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)BTI, JAPAF, JAPAY, PM
Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
8.11K Followers

Summary

  • Altria shares fell 3.7% on Thursday after its investor day, more than other tobacco stocks. They have fallen 17% in the past year.
  • The dividend is moving from an 80% payout ratio to a mid-single-digit annual increase as EPS will likely become more volatile.
  • The Medium-term EPS CAGR target has been set at mid-single-digits, formalizing a deceleration from the pre-Juul range of 7-9%.
  • The Japan Tobacco JV's product will only be ready after 2026, and the new Heated Tobacco Capsule product was underwhelming.
  • There is no indication the ABI stake will be sold in the near term. We are left with few positives except Altria's 8.7% Dividend Yield.

Sad young woman feel upset by bad news hold phone, suffer from bullying in social media on green studio background

Georgii Boronin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: Why Is Altria Stock Down?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) held an investor day on Thursday (March 23). Altria shares finished the day down 3.7% (partly due to Thursday being the ex-dividend

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
8.11K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.