Independent Bank Corp.: Attractively Valued With A Positive Earnings Outlook

Mar. 24, 2023 8:09 AM ETIndependent Bank Corp. (INDB)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • Thanks to the recent improvement in the deposit mix and the sizable balance of variable-rate loans, the margin will continue to expand in 2023.
  • Loan growth will likely remain below average due to high-interest rates and a lackluster loan pipeline.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, INDB is offering a decent dividend yield.
  • Risks are at a normal level because the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio are quite small.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA skyline over Boston Common

Sean Pavone

Earnings of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will most probably continue to surge this year on the back of further margin expansion and low-single-digit loan growth. As a result, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $6.34 per share for

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.07K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.