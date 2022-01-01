MartinPrescott/E+ via Getty Images

Upstart's (NASDAQ:UPST) shares have been hammered down by nearly 90% over the last year but a bottom may not be in yet. The stock is faced by a couple of risk factors that pose a grave threat to its growth prospects, at least for the rest of the year. Specifically speaking, there's reason to believe that Upstart will find it particularly difficult to generate loan volume through its partner banks, it'll have limited room to take on loans on its own balance sheet and as a result, its revenue will be subdued throughout 2023. Let's take a closer look at what this is all about and how it affects shareholders.

Liquidity Drought

Let me start by saying that Upstart is an AI-powered lending marketplace platform. It uses artificial intelligence to generate credit scores for its borrowers at a vastly lower cost. These cost savings are then passed onto borrowers and lenders to generate liquidity for Upstart's lending marketplace. The company claims that its credit scoring model is vastly superior compared to the conventional FICO scores in terms of effectiveness and efficiency.

This sounds like a win-win scenario for Upstart, its bank partners and the end-customers who are borrowing these loans. Yet, Upstart's loan disbursals in terms of sheer numbers as well as dollar-value, has been on a downward spiral in the past 3 quarters, ever since the Fed decided to raise interest rates in a bid to curb inflation.

Upstart's top-brass and its staunchest of bulls argue that it's only a matter of time before the Fed starts to lower interest rates which will lead to an inevitable boost in Upstart's loan disbursals. While that's a logical assumption but my point is slightly more nuanced.

See, Upstart has not been able to find partner banks to power a significant chunk of its AI-powered loans and has had to use its balance sheet in order to maintain liquidity on its marketplace platform. Per our database at Business Quant, Upstart held roughly $78.4 million worth of loans in Q4 2020 but the figure has risen to a gigantic $1.01 billion at the end of Q4 2022, in a span of just 8 quarters.

This provides us with 2 insights. First, in this era of high interest rates and rising delinquencies, banks are parking their funds in avenues that they think are the safest. They're not lending through Upstart's platforms, thereby suggesting that Upstart's AI-powered loans are not as lucrative, effective and/or safe for partner banks. In essence, the company touts its AI-powered loans to have much lower delinquencies but its partner banks aren't convinced.

Secondly, the fact that Upstart has had to take on over $1 billion worth of loans on its balance sheet, indicates that Upstart isn't a full-fledged marketplace model yet and has to act as a bank in order to maintain liquidity on its platform. But the problem here is that Upstart can only take on so much loans on its book. The company is, in fact, running out of headroom and its management has now decided to reduce its reliance on their balance sheet as a bridge to facilitate loans.

Here's the relevant excerpt from their Q4 earnings call:

During Q4, we made the decision to sell fewer loans from our balance sheet than we originally contemplated in our guidance…We are now roughly at the maximum size of balance sheet that we are planning to maintain, and we will, therefore, largely limit new additions to the balance sheet until we can find suitable sources of liquidity for existing loans.

Upstart was already facing difficulty in finding partner banks to facilitate its loans. With the Fed raising interest rates by another 25 basis points this week, these partner banks are going to become even more disinterested in Upstart's unsecured loans. And now, without their balance sheet bridging these loans, it's only natural that Upstart's loan originations volume and dollar-value will tank in its upcoming 2 quarters at least.

Lackluster Prospects

The way this all plays out is that there'll be fewer transactions going through Upstart's marketplace platform, which means it'll be revenue challenged for the rest of 2023. A turnaround is possible but it will be prominent once marketplace volume picks up courtesy its partner banks. Upstart has already registered a significant decline in revenue and this dynamic will further exacerbate the problem for the company and its shareholders.

Before anyone argues that the company's top brass has things under control, read this excerpt from their Q4 FY22 earnings call. It suggests that their operating environment has deteriorated far more than management's forecasts:

Over the course of the ensuing year, the impact of change in income and consumption patterns on consumer delinquency proved greater than we could have predicted and the resulting contraction in the funding markets was sharp. Indeed, as we exit 2022 and enter a new year, consumer delinquencies remain elevated and the funding markets remain limited in their appetite for risk.

As a result, Upstart's management is guiding for their Q1 FY23 revenue to drop to $100 million, which would be down 67% year over year. But this shouldn't surprise my readers. In a prior article from 10 months ago, I had warned that something like this would happen:

…if default rates for Upstart-powered loans turn out to be unexpectedly high, then its banking partners might terminate their working relationship and switch back to their older methods of risk assessment. Another possibility is that the untapped pool of banks might decide to pass on Upstart's offerings entirely. These scenarios stand to limit and even hurt the company's growth prospects.

A lot many bulls chided me for making such outlandish claims but the stock has fallen 85% since then anyway. But the reaction is understandable and its part of the investing journey.

Looking Ahead

Upstart's shares are trading at 1.3-times its trailing twelve-month sales which is quite low on a standalone basis. Also, the metric is hovering very close to its 2-year lows. So, Upstart does seem undervalued and oversold at current levels.

However, not all deeply discounted stocks make for great contrarian investments and often times these are financially beleaguered companies. Therefore, in light of the aforementioned risk factors, I have a "Hold" rating for Upstart's existing investors. Risk averse investors, on the other hand, may want to steer clear of it and avoid attempting to catch a falling knife. This, however, should not be construed as a call to short the stock. Good Luck!