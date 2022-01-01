koyu/iStock via Getty Images

Steel stocks can offer value and a strong buy opportunity

You're probably wondering why anyone would consider steel stocks in the challenging macroeconomic environment, especially following China's announcement of a 5% economic growth target. "The NPC sent the message that the government only aims to support and stabilize the economy instead of issuing massive stimulus," said Jiang Hang, head of trading at Yonggang Resources. Commodities, in part due to weaker-than-expected growth in China, have experienced a pullback in recent months, but Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), like its Olympic name, is strong and possesses tremendous fundamentals, allowing it to rule its sector and industry as #1.

Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

Market Capitalization: $549.71M

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 3/23): 1 out of 275

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 3/23): 1 out of 27

Olympic Steel is integral to the steel industry supply chain. As one of the biggest steel service centers, ZEUS has offered metal processing and products since 1954. Headquartered in Ohio, ZEUS is an American company with more than 30 locations strategically positioned throughout the U.S.

Olympic Steel Locations (Olympic Steel Website)

What's unique about Olympic Steel is its value-add focus and processing for other steel and metal companies, rather than it constructing steel itself. Olympic Steel's products and services are used in the fabrication and interconnected processing facilities to meet the needs of actual steel producers, thereby giving ZEUS a competitive advantage in the steel industry while offering a cushion amid volatility.

Risks of Investing in Steel Stocks

Steel companies have benefitted from U.S. infrastructure, China's reopening, high energy costs in Europe, and deglobalization. As geopolitical factors like the war in Ukraine are giving way to steel as a less cyclical commodity, steel may become more of an in-demand necessity, given its recent use in the production of The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (bridges, rail, highways), renewable energy, and other infrastructure projects. While there are risks to consider, being aware of both the pros and cons allows for a more informed investment decision.

The current economic environment is met with risks, which may or may not be why Olympic Steel's Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock on March 2nd, for a total value of $4,209,000. And while he may simply be cashing in a few dollars in anticipation of potential volatility, the sale is worth noting. Although ZEUS is an American-based company, China's President Xi announced a more cautious ~5% GDP growth target, sending steel companies around the globe sliding. And while the U.S. still has its Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, it has yet to make a long-lasting impact on Steel and Material stocks. Should the U.S. go into recession, decommissioning or slowing down steel projects could result in steel cratering. What's distinct about Olympic Steel is it's primarily focused on processing steel and metal products, which offers it a bit of moat versus the companies that construct steel and experience greater market volatility. I'm cautiously optimistic about steel as a long-term investment; ZEUS has maintained its Strong Buy rating since November until a recent - but temporary - drop to Hold for less than a week. If you invest for the long term, the likelihood of some pain to achieve gain can be worth it.

Olympic Steel Stock Momentum & Valuation

Although steel prices, like commodities, can experience volatile swings, ZEUS has been on an uptrend over the last year, despite market volatility which resulted in an 8% decline earlier this month. Investors' uncertainty around the economic recovery poses risks, but Olympic Steel maintains bullish momentum.

Olympic Steel Stock Momentum Grade (SA Premium)

ZEUS's six-month price performance of 948.83% is better than its sector peers, and its continued quarterly price performance is significantly higher. Highlighted by an upwards-sloping 200-day moving average, ZEUS outperforms the S&P 500, 46.45% vs. -11.76%.

Olympic Steel comes at a solid discount, highlighted by a B+ valuation grade and a trailing P/E ratio of 6.26x versus the sector's 12.40x, a nearly 50% difference. Price/Sales figures are an A+, more than -78% difference to the sector. Although the company is trading near its 52-week high of $58.84/share, with a $152M EBITDA to end 2022 and minimal CAPEX, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira points out that in addition to strong earnings, ZEUS is priced somewhere around 4x EBITDA, "a very cheap multiple" and room for upside.

ZEUS Stock Growth & Profitability

Olympic Steel continues to post strong results, as highlighted by the earnings outcomes illustrated below. With a diversified portfolio that offers specialty metals services, a strong backlog of customers, and demand, Olympic Steel's distinction as a service center versus the sole producer of steel differentiates it from other steel companies like U.S. Steel. With some of its biggest growth drivers stemming from its diversified end markets and customer base, ZEUS can mitigate risk, strategically deliver products and reduce logistics costs by utilizing its own fleet.

ZEUS Stock EPS and Revisions (SA Premium)

Through its three segments: Specialty Metals Flat Products, Tubular & Piping Products, and Carbon Flat Products, ZEUS drives revenue by:

Serving growth markets in some of the fastest-growing metals segments. Zeus has expanded its processing capabilities and continues to grow through M&A. Zeus has increased its margins through high-volume business throughout its carbon flat products.

ZEUS Stock Business Segments (ZEUS Investor Presentation)

Although ZEUS missed its fourth-quarter revenue target of $520.04M, it beat EPS of $0.28 by $0.08.

We faced the steepest and fastest decline on record in metals pricing, combined with economic and non-metal inflationary pressures, (but) our team weathered these challenges to deliver the second most profitable year in company history, behind only 2021, with our Specialty Metals and Pipe and Tube segments both achieving all-time profitability highs in 2022," said Rick Marabito, CEO.

Not only has the company improved its balance sheet, but its record $162M of cash was used to reduce debt by 49% and increase its opportunity for growth through its Metal-Fab acquisition.

Metal-Fab specializes in venting and filtration products for industrial applications, especially coated carbon and stainless steel, a perfect complement to the ZEUS business model. Metal-Fab brings a recession-resistant track record that includes double-digit EBITDA margins and diversified product offerings to add to Olympic Steel's already growing portfolio. As ZEUS grows, this steel company with a tremendous dividend safety grade showcases why investors can appreciate this stock quant-rated a Strong Buy. Although I do not consider ZEUS a dividend stock, given its forward dividend yield of 1.02% is lower than the S&P 500 yield of 1.69%. ZEUS maintains 16 years of consecutive payments with its modest dividend that is highlighted by an excellent Dividend Safety Grade and five-year growth rate of 37.63%.

Olympic Steel Stock Dividend Scorecard

Olympic Steel Stock Dividend Scorecard (SA Premium)

I have been monitoring ZEUS for over a year and continue to find it an excellent stock.

Boasting tremendous fundamentals, quant ratings, and factor grades, this stock is one to consider for portfolios.

Olympic Steel Factor Grades

Olympic Steel Factor Grades (SA Premium)

A review of its Factor Grades above, which rate investment characteristics on a sector-relative basis, paints a picture of the quality of this stock. Higher-quality companies that offer solid dividends can serve as a hedge in this macro environment. Olympic Steel aims to reach a little outside of the parameters of the traditional high-yielding stock, offering a combination of growth and capital appreciation potential, dividend growth, dividend safety, and solid overall fundamentals. Although inflation and macroeconomic challenges have hurt some investor portfolios, ZEUS has continued its uptrend, generating income for its shareholders while offering strong additions to its growing acquisition portfolio.

Conclusion

Year-to-date, Olympic Steel is up more than 45% YTD and over the last year, offering its products that are vital for infrastructure worldwide. Although the geopolitical environment poses risks, the passage of the Infrastructure Bill in the U.S. serves as a tailwind for ZEUS, whose differentiated product offerings and distinct value-added processing capabilities make it unique among the steel players.

Showcasing strong fundamentals, a 37.63% five-year dividend growth rate, and bullish momentum, Olympic Steel's favorable outlook on the heels of strong Q4 results makes this stock attractive. With a focus on expansion and acquisitions as part of its long-term strategy, Zeus's discounted valuation on the back of strong momentum offers potential upside.

Although the economic outlook remains uncertain, especially after the Fed's recent testimony, consider Top Stocks or Top Steel Stocks like ZEUS, which are collectively strong on fundamentals like valuation, growth, profitability, and revisions, which can offer benefits during periods of high inflation and uncertainty.