Rheinmetall Will Likely Have Tailwind For Years To Come

Mar. 24, 2023 8:37 AM ETRheinmetall AG (RNMBF), RNMBY
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Not many industries in Europe are booming like the defense industry. Rheinmetall is active in many areas and is currently flooded with orders.
  • Given the geopolitical situation, there seems to be no end in sight.
  • Even if peace is achieved in Ukraine, the German and European armies will still need to modernize and replenish their stocks.
  • Rheinmetall trades with a 2023 P/E of less than 20 and a PEG ratio of less than 1.

Echter Militärpanzer Sunset Shot

Serghei Malii/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBY, OTCPK:RNMBF) is Germany's largest arms manufacturer and was recently included in the DAX, Germany's leading stock index. The company benefits from the geopolitical situation in Europe and that European arms and

Rheinmetall Company Overview

Investor presentation

Rheinmetall revenue Outlook 2023

Investor presentation

Rheinmetall Service Outlook

Investor presentation

Rheinmetall Business Outlook

Investor presentation

Rheinmetall Insider buys

insiderscreener.com

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.33K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RNMBF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.