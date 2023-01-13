QDIV: Dividend ETFs May Have A Silver Lining As Company Growth Remains Tedious

Summary

  • QDIV invests in high-quality, high-yield stocks assessed on past growth, payments, and other fundamental metrics.
  • Dividend-focused securities rose in popularity last year as inflation stifled many companies’ growth prospects.
  • Whether dividends will remain in favor is up for question, as high inflation could lead some companies to focus on their balance sheets rather than shareholder compensation.

I rate QDIV as hold, as whether dividends will experience reduced payouts or continue to be a silver lining in the current market remains an uncertainty. Investors could however find QDIV an increasingly attractive investment as inflation continues

